Brentford v Brighton LIVE - Toney double gives Brentford important three points as Seagulls succumb to second successive defeat

Premier League / Matchday 11
Gtech Community Stadium / 14.10.2022
Brentford
Completed
2
0
Brighton & Hove Albion
    Oli Gent
    Updated 14/10/2022 at 20:55 GMT
    90'
    FULL TIME
    There we have it. Brentford are decent value for their win, and Brighton succumb to a poor defeat by their standards. Thanks for joining us on Eurosport, be sure to join us again very soon for more LIVE Premier League action.
    90'
    ANOTHER BUST-UP
    Again between Mac Allister and Canos, as the Argentine shoves the Spaniard on the touchline, but nothing doing, says the referee.
    90'
    WATCHED ALL THE WAY
    A cute ball into the middle by Mac Allister is helped into the arms of Raya by Lallana.
    90'
    SIX ADDED MINUTES
    90'
    IN A HEAP
    Canos is rolling around, claiming a bit of afters from Alexis Mac Allister, but there's nothing in it as the referee tells him to get up.
    88'
    MELEE!
    What just happened there! A real game of pinball ensues in the Brighton box as Canos takes a swipe, Sanchez misses the ball as Toney looks to glance one in, and Dunk clears from just ahead of the line!
    87'
    SUBSTITUTION
    Saman Ghoddos replaces Rico Henry.
    Rico Henry
Off
    Off
    Rico Henry
    Brentford
    Brentford
    Saman Ghoddos
On
    On
    Saman Ghoddos
    Brentford
    Brentford
    86'
    CORNER, BRIGHTON
    March's inswinger is dealt with comfortably by Raya, but what a save that is! He denies a Dunk header from the second ball!
    84'
    HOLDING FIRM
    The switch to a back five was a masterstroke from Frank. Brighton are struggling to find the spaces that they were thriving in in the first half.
    82'
    ALL THE POSSESSION
    ... but no threat. They need a striker, don't they... have I mentioned that?
    80'
    SUBSTITUTION
    Josh Dasilva replaces Jensen.
    Mathias Jensen
Off
    Off
    Mathias Jensen
    Brentford
    Brentford
    Josh Dasilva
On
    On
    Josh Dasilva
    Brentford
    Brentford
    80'
    SUBSTITUTION
    Mbuemo is replaced by Sergi Canos.
    Bryan Mbeumo
Off
    Off
    Bryan Mbeumo
    Brentford
    Brentford
    Sergi Canos
On
    On
    Sergi Canos
    Brentford
    Brentford
    80'
    SIMPLE HOLD
    Mac Allister goes for glory from range again, but the effort is tame and Raya dives onto it and holds.
    78'
    12 TO GO
    ... and still no sign of a Brighton goal on the horizons... why didn't they sign a damn striker?
    76'
    MORE URGENCY
    The Seagulls are pinging the ball around at a quicker tempo now, but they need to be passing forwards rather than sideways. Much of their interplay at present is in front of the hosts' sturdy defensive block.
    74'
    KEEP COMING
    Brighton aren't giving up yet, and their pressing is becoming more frantic. Brentford, however, sporting their newly-formed back five, are staying composed, looking to eke out the win.
    71'
    SUBSTITUTION
    Onyeka is replaced by Baptiste.
    Frank Onyeka
Off
    Off
    Frank Onyeka
    Brentford
    Brentford
    Shandon Baptiste
On
    On
    Shandon Baptiste
    Brentford
    Brentford
    71'
    SUBSTITUTION
    Rasmussen replaces Wissa.
    Yoane Wissa
Off
    Off
    Yoane Wissa
    Brentford
    Brentford
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    Mads Roerslev
On
    On
    Mads Roerslev
    Brentford
    Brentford
    69'
    SUBSTITUTION
    Deniz Undav is on for Trossard.
    Leandro Trossard
Off
    Off
    Leandro Trossard
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Deniz Undav
On
    On
    Deniz Undav
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    68'
    SUBSTITUTION
    Adam Lallana replaces Pascal Gross.
    Pascal Groß
Off
    Off
    Pascal Groß
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Adam Lallana
On
    On
    Adam Lallana
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Brighton & Hove Albion