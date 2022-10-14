Brentford v Brighton LIVE - Toney double gives Brentford important three points as Seagulls succumb to second successive defeat
Premier League / Matchday 11
Gtech Community Stadium / 14.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
90'
FULL TIME
There we have it. Brentford are decent value for their win, and Brighton succumb to a poor defeat by their standards. Thanks for joining us on Eurosport, be sure to join us again very soon for more LIVE Premier League action.
90'
ANOTHER BUST-UP
Again between Mac Allister and Canos, as the Argentine shoves the Spaniard on the touchline, but nothing doing, says the referee.
90'
WATCHED ALL THE WAY
A cute ball into the middle by Mac Allister is helped into the arms of Raya by Lallana.
90'
SIX ADDED MINUTES
90'
IN A HEAP
Canos is rolling around, claiming a bit of afters from Alexis Mac Allister, but there's nothing in it as the referee tells him to get up.
88'
MELEE!
What just happened there! A real game of pinball ensues in the Brighton box as Canos takes a swipe, Sanchez misses the ball as Toney looks to glance one in, and Dunk clears from just ahead of the line!
87'
SUBSTITUTION
Saman Ghoddos replaces Rico Henry.
Off
Rico Henry
Brentford
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
On
Saman Ghoddos
Brentford
86'
CORNER, BRIGHTON
March's inswinger is dealt with comfortably by Raya, but what a save that is! He denies a Dunk header from the second ball!
84'
HOLDING FIRM
The switch to a back five was a masterstroke from Frank. Brighton are struggling to find the spaces that they were thriving in in the first half.
82'
ALL THE POSSESSION
... but no threat. They need a striker, don't they... have I mentioned that?
80'
SUBSTITUTION
Josh Dasilva replaces Jensen.
Off
Mathias Jensen
Brentford
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks6
On
Josh Dasilva
Brentford
80'
SUBSTITUTION
Mbuemo is replaced by Sergi Canos.
Off
Bryan Mbeumo
Brentford
On target1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
On
Sergi Canos
Brentford
80'
SIMPLE HOLD
Mac Allister goes for glory from range again, but the effort is tame and Raya dives onto it and holds.
78'
12 TO GO
... and still no sign of a Brighton goal on the horizons... why didn't they sign a damn striker?
76'
MORE URGENCY
The Seagulls are pinging the ball around at a quicker tempo now, but they need to be passing forwards rather than sideways. Much of their interplay at present is in front of the hosts' sturdy defensive block.
74'
KEEP COMING
Brighton aren't giving up yet, and their pressing is becoming more frantic. Brentford, however, sporting their newly-formed back five, are staying composed, looking to eke out the win.
71'
SUBSTITUTION
Onyeka is replaced by Baptiste.
Off
Frank Onyeka
Brentford
Assists1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Wide1
On
Shandon Baptiste
Brentford
71'
SUBSTITUTION
Rasmussen replaces Wissa.
Off
Yoane Wissa
Brentford
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Mads Roerslev
Brentford
69'
SUBSTITUTION
Deniz Undav is on for Trossard.
Off
Leandro Trossard
Brighton & Hove Albion
Blocked Shots1
Wide1
Corners1
On
Deniz Undav
Brighton & Hove Albion
68'
SUBSTITUTION
Adam Lallana replaces Pascal Gross.
Off
Pascal Groß
Brighton & Hove Albion
Blocked Shots1
Free Kicks1
Corners5
On
Adam Lallana
Brighton & Hove Albion