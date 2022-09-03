Brentford - Leeds United

Premier League / Matchday 6
Gtech Community Stadium / 03.09.2022
Brentford
Not started
-
-
Leeds United
Lineups

Brentford jersey
Brentford
4-3-3
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brentford logo
Brentford jersey
Brentford
Leeds United logo
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Brentford

Leeds United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
550015
2
Manchester CityMCI
541013
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
532011
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
531110
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
53029
7
Leeds UnitedLEE
52218
11
BrentfordBRE
51316
