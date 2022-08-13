Premier League live: Christian Eriksen returns as Brentford host Manchester United
Premier League / Matchday 2
Gtech Community Stadium / 13.08.2022
CONFIRMED TEAMS - BRENTFORD: Raya; Hickey, Roeslev, Jansson, Mee, Henry; Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva; Toney, Mbeumo... Subs: Strakhosa, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Janelt, Sorensen. /// MAN UTD: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Eriksen, Fernandes; Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford... Subs: Heaton, Malacia, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Van de Beek, Elanga, Garner, McTominay, Garnacho.
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the Premier League clash between Brentford and Manchester United.
Christian Eriksen returns to the Gtech Community Stadium as part of the Red Devils' squad with the visitors desperately needing a result to kick-start the Erik ten Hag era.
Kick off 17.30 BST.
