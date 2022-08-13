Premier League live: Christian Eriksen returns as Brentford host Manchester United

Premier League / Matchday 2
Gtech Community Stadium / 13.08.2022
Brentford
Manchester United
Live Updates
Paul Hassall
By
Paul Hassall
Updated 13/08/2022 at 15:34 GMT
16.35
Live comment icon
HOT OFF THE PRESS – THE TEAM SHEET IS IN!
CONFIRMED TEAMS - BRENTFORD: Raya; Hickey, Roeslev, Jansson, Mee, Henry; Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva; Toney, Mbeumo... Subs: Strakhosa, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Janelt, Sorensen. /// MAN UTD: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Eriksen, Fernandes; Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford... Subs: Heaton, Malacia, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Van de Beek, Elanga, Garner, McTominay, Garnacho.
16.30
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the Premier League clash between Brentford and Manchester United.
Christian Eriksen returns to the Gtech Community Stadium as part of the Red Devils' squad with the visitors desperately needing a result to kick-start the Erik ten Hag era.
Kick off 17.30 BST.

Image credit: Getty Images