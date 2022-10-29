Brighton v Chelsea Live: Graham Potter's Blues go chasing a top four place as he faces former club Brighton for the first time
Premier League / Matchday 14
Amex Stadium / 29.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
90'
FULL TIME
Graham Potter's unbeaten start at Chelsea comes to an end in spectacular fashion as Roberto de Zerbi gets his first win.
90'
"WE WANT FIVE"
The Brighton fans are in heaven.
90'
Goal
Pascal Groß
Brighton & Hove Albion
Goals1
On target1
Fouls3
Wide1
GOAL BRIGHTON
The home side seal victory with their fourth goal in stoppage time.
Julio Enciso smashes two shots at Mendy that he can only parry before Pascal Gross finally puts it away.
90'
FIVE MINUTES OF STOPPAGE TIME
It would almost take a miracle for Chelsea now.
90'
LOFTUS-CHEEK GETS AWAY WITH ONE
The Chelsea right-back is overwhelmed by two Brighton defenders and gives away possession in a dangerous area but the referee comes to his rescue with a debateable foul.
88'
BRIGHTON GETTING CLOSE NOW
Time is ticking away and the home side must now be feeling confident of holding on for a famous victory.
87'
TROSSARD IS OFF
An ovation greets the Belgian as he is replaced for the final minutes.
Off
Leandro Trossard
Brighton & Hove Albion
Goals1
On target4
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
On
Jeremy Sarmiento
Brighton & Hove Albion
86'
HAVERTZ BLAZES OVER
Loftus-Cheek cuts it back from the right and the German is in plenty of space, but he is leaning back and lifts his shot well over the bar.
85'
DANGEROUS ZIYECH FREE KICK
Sanchez came and missed but there was no Chelsea player there to put it away.
83'
LOFTUS-CHEEK WINS DANGEROUS FREE KICK
The England midfielder has switched to right-back in this second half and is doing well down the flank.
82'
TROSSARD HARSHLY JUDGED?
The Belgian looked to have fairly won possession, but it's given as a foul.
79'
TWO MORE CHELSEA SUBS
Pulisic and Gallagher are off for Ziyech and Broja.
Off
Conor Gallagher
Chelsea
Assists1
On target2
Fouls1
Fouls against2
On
Hakim Ziyech
Chelsea
78'
ANOTHER BRIGHTON CHANCE
Estupinan sends in a dangerous cross and Webster wins the header, but the chance needed someone else to put it away.
77'
WHAT A CHANCE ENCISO
The Brighton teenager knocks the ball beyond Chalobah near midfield and races in behind. With Trossard in space on his right, Enciso decides to try to shoot through Thiago Silva and the chance goes begging.
76'
ENCISCO TAKES ON MENDY
The Brighton forward had support but uncorked a powerful shot from distance. Mendy was comfortable making the save, though.
74'
LAMPTEY GIVES IT AWAY
The full-back's first touch is an underhit pass which Aubameyang snaps up. Chelsea can't make the chance count, but Brighton need to be careful.
73'
MITOMA SUBBED OFF FOR LAMPTEY
The former Chelsea man is on in place of the impressive Japan winger.
Off
Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton & Hove Albion
Assists1
Fouls1
Corners1
On
Tariq Lamptey
Brighton & Hove Albion
71'
AUBAMEYANG CAUGHT ON THE BALL
The Gabonese striker was winding up to shoot but Brighton's defence surged to rob him of possession.
70'
CHILWELL FLASHES SHOT ACROSS GOAL
The Chelsea full-back might have been caught in two minds there as he puts his shot well off target.
70'
AUBAMEYANG DENIED
The ex-Barcelona striker tries a shot from the left and Sanchez can only push it out for a corner.