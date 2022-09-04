Premier League live: New boy Billy Gilmour on the bench for Brighton as rock-bottom Leicester City drop Jamie Vardy
Premier League / Matchday 6
Amex Stadium / 04.09.2022
13.55
13.50
PASCAL PURRING - WILL BRIGHTON STAR ADD TO THE FOXES' MISERY?
Pascal Gross has been involved in four of Brighton's six Premier League goals so far this season, netting three and laying on one.
Two more goal involvements would see him become the first Seagulls player to reach 50 Premier League goals or assists.
13.45
FOXES DEFENDER SET TO MOVE ON?
The latest on Caglar Soyuncu.
13.40
BRIGHTON AIMING TO BOUNCE BACK FROM FIRST DEFEAT
"Before Fulham we’d been nine games unbeaten which is a good record, but we didn’t play as well as we can to maintain it.
“We don’t think too much about the league table, we have to go match by match, so we will rest and recover then prepare to be back at the Amex on Sunday in front of our fans.”
Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister
13.35
'THEY HAVE TOO MUCH QUALITY'
Brighton defender Joel Veltman doesn't expect Leicester to face a relegation battle.
13.30
RESULTS ALL THAT MATTER AS LEICESTER BID TO KICK-START SEASON
"We don't feel like we deserve to be where we are. Obviously, we've had some good starts to games and some positive performances really, but it's about getting those results and that's what the Premier League is about - getting results and being high up in the league. It's not coming so far but, hopefully against Brighton, we can bounce back, which will be vital for us. It's still early in the season. We've only had five games. There's time to come back and time to get up that table."
Foxes left back Luke Thomas
13.25
POTTER HOPING TO ADD TO FOXES FRUSTRATION
“They (Leicester) have had a difficult start, I think that’s fair to say. Results-wise, they haven’t been what they’d like. But it can happen in this league – we went, last year, six games without a win. For different reasons things can happen and destabilise you. I can’t comment on Leicester, all I know is that the Premier League can do that to you, do it to anybody.”
Brighton boss Graham Potter
13.20
RODGERS DETERMINED TO FOCUS ON FOOTBALL AFTER TRANSFER WOES
"It has clearly been a really difficult market for us. But the bigger picture was the club. For me, it is a non-story from today. Now, it is about everyone coming together. We bring on the fight and have this collective common goal of winning games and being a team."
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers
13.15
VARDY BENCHED AS RODGERS OPTS FOR NEW STRIKE DUO
The big news for the Foxes is that talisman Jamie Vardy will not start.
Instead, Brendan Rodgers has gone with a forward-line of Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho as he makes two changes from the defeat to Manchester United.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also drops out.
13.10
WELBECK STARTS FOR THE SEAGULLS; GILMOUR ON THE BENCH
Graham Potter makes one change to the side that lost at Fulham in midweek.
Danny Welbeck replaces Pervis Estupinan while transfer deadline-day signing Billy Gilmour will hope to make his bow from the bench.
13.05
HOT OFF THE PRESS - THE TEAMSHEET IS IN!
CONFIRMED TEAMS - BRIGHTON: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Mwepu, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard, Gross, Welbeck... Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Alzate, Undav, Mitoma, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Gilmour. /// LEICESTER CITY: Ward, Justin, Evans, Ndidi, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison, Daka, Barnes, Iheanacho... Subs: Iversen, Vardy, Albrighton, Perez, Praet, Castagne, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Amartey.
13.00
GOOD AFTERNOON
Hello and welcome to live updates of Brighton versus Leicester City. The Foxes sit at the foot of the table and desperately need a win to kick-start their season.
In contrast, the Seagulls can cement their place in the top-four with a victory that would heap further pressure on Brendan Rodgers and Co.
Kick off 14.00 BST.