Brighton & Hove Albion - Leicester City

Premier League / Matchday 6
Amex Stadium / 04.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brighton-and-hove-albion/teamcenter.shtml
Brighton & Hove Albion
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leicester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Leicester City
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
3-5-2
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
4-3-3
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
3-5-2
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brighton & Hove Albion logo
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
Leicester City logo
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Brighton & Hove Albion

Leicester City

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
550015
2
Manchester CityMCI
541013
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
532011
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
531110
5
LiverpoolLIV
62319
20
Leicester CityLEI
50141
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Honours even as both sides hit woodwork in thrilling Merseyside derby

15 minutes ago

Premier League

Sancho strike gives resurgent United third win in a row

Yesterday at 21:21

Related matches

Chelsea
-
-
West Ham United
15:00
Nottingham Forest
-
-
Bournemouth
15:00
Newcastle United
-
-
Crystal Palace
15:00
Brentford
-
-
Leeds United
15:00

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 4 September 2022.

Catch the latest Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.