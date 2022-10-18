Brighton v Nottingham Forest Live! - Seagulls held by Steve Cooper's side at the AMEX Stadium
Premier League / Matchday 12
Amex Stadium / 18.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+6'
FULL-TIME: BRIGHTON 0-0 NOTT'M FOREST
That's the full-time whistle here at the AMEX and Brighton cannot make their dominance count tonight as they drop two points to Nottingham Forest, who in truth, did not deserve anything from this game.
Report to follow.
Image credit: Getty Images
90+2'
CLOSE!
Biancone drives down the right flank and delivers a low cross into the box. Dunk tries to slide it away to clear, but the ball falls straight to Awoniyi and goes just wide of the post.
90+1'
Brighton & Hove Albion
Yellow card
Tariq Lamptey
Brighton & Hove Albion
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
90'
FIVE ADDED MINUTES
There will be five more minutes to play at the end of this second half.
87'
Nottingham Forest
Biancone is also on as it looks like Forest have shifted to a back five to see out the remainder of the game.
Off
Harry Toffolo
Nottingham Forest
On
Giulian Biancone
Nottingham Forest
87'
Nottingham Forest
Off
Brennan Johnson
Nottingham Forest
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
Free Kicks1
On
Taiwo Awoniyi
Nottingham Forest
85'
Nottingham Forest
TOFFOLO HOBBLING GINGERLY
Forest look like they will make a triple change but one of them is enforced as Toffolo cannot continue.
Off
Jesse Lingard
Nottingham Forest
Fouls1
On
Joe Worrall
Nottingham Forest
85'
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton make a change as Undav is on for Gross.
Off
Pascal Groß
Brighton & Hove Albion
On target1
Fouls1
Wide1
Offsides1
On
Deniz Undav
Brighton & Hove Albion
84'
Nottingham Forest
Freuler drags down Lamptey as he advances down the right.
Yellow card
Remo Freuler
Nottingham Forest
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Free Kicks1
81'
GOOD SAVE!
Henderson is called into action again! Gross' effort from inside the penalty area is well tipped away at the near post by the Forest 'keeper!
80'
OVER THE BAR!
Forest win a rare corner, which is delivered towards the near post, but Welbeck heads clear. The visitors recycle it and clip another cross towards the back post for McKenna, but his looping header goes well over the bar.
78'
Brighton & Hove Albion
Mac Allister catches Yates with a trailing boot and is cautioned.
Yellow card
Alexis Mac Allister
Brighton & Hove Albion
Blocked Shots2
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
75'
COOK DOWN
Gross swings in the free-kick towards Webster in the box, but the defender does not make clean contact as Cook is right there with him. The Forest man then remains down after the clash.
74'
FREE-KICK
Brighton have a free-kick in a threatening position as Freuler brings down March.
69'
GOOD DEFENDING
Caicedo does well to steer a ball over the top for Lamptey's run in behind the defence, but Cook spots the danger and races back across to hook it clear.
68'
STILL GOALLESS
It still remains goalless with 20 minutes to play here at the Amex stadium.
Image credit: Getty Images
69'
Nottingham Forest
Off
Serge Aurier
Nottingham Forest
Fouls2
On
Harry Toffolo
Nottingham Forest
67'
WELL OVER!
Brighton have another shot as Welbeck chests the ball down inside the penalty area before teeing up Gross with the shot, but the German's effort sits up and goes well over the bar.
66'
DRAGGED ACROSS THE FACE OF GOAL
Forest advance forward, as Kouyate wins the ball on the edge of the box and feeds Yates ahead of him in the inside-right channel. The Forest man tries a speculative effort from an acute angle, but it trickles wide of the far post and Lingard is unable to keep it in.