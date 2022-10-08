Premier League result: Harry Kane on target as Tottenham defeat Brighton in new Seagulls manager Roberto De Zerbi's first home match in charge

Premier League / Matchday 10
Amex Stadium / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brighton-and-hove-albion/teamcenter.shtml
Brighton & Hove Albion
Completed
0
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
    Paul Hassall
    Paul Hassall
    Updated 08/10/2022 at 18:32 GMT
    MATCH REPORT
    Spurs return to winning ways on emotional night at Brighton
    End of 2nd Half
    90+5'
    FULL TIME!
    Brighton 0-1 Tottenham.
    90+3'
    BRIGHTON CAMPED IN TOTTENHAM'S HALF
    The hosts are throwing everything at the visitors now. Can they nick a point at the death?
    90+1'
    STOPPAGE TIME!
    Five minutes have been added.
    90'
    SPURS CHANGE
    Skipp on.
    Harry Kane
    89'
    BRIGHTON CHANGE
    Gilmour on.
    Moisés Caicedo
    89'
    BRIGHTON CHANGE
    Lamptey on.
    Joël Veltman
    87'
    BACK HEELS GALORE!
    Mitoma and Lallana almost open Spurs up with some delightful flicks in and around the left side of the area, but it won't quite fall for a Brighton shirt.
    85'
    AS IT STANDS
    Spurs will bolster their place in third spot and move three points behind new leaders Man City if they hold on for the win.
    Brighton will be six points further back in sixth.
    83'
    BRIGHTON CHANGE
    Lallana on.
    Pascal Groß
    82'
    CLOSE FOR SPURS
    Hojbjerg closes down Brighton as they try to play out from the back and almost punishes them when his block flies just wide of goal.
    80'
    SPURS CHANGE
    Perisic on for Son.
    Heung-Min Son
    78'
    BRIGHTON CHANCE
    Welbeck picks up on a loose pass from the visitors but drills wide of the far post from the left side of the area.
    77'
    BRIGHTON NEED A SPARK
    The hosts have huffed and puffed without really carving out a gilt-edged chance. Can they rectify that in the latter stages of the contest?
    75'
    SPURS GOOAA -NO!
    Son latches on to a long ball over the top, cuts inside and curls a splendid effort into the far corner. However, his joy is short-lived as the flag goes up belatedly for offside.
    74'
    VIDEO: BRIGHTON PROBE
    73'
    SPURS CHANCE
    Kane meets Son's right-wing free kick but can only flick a header wide of the far post.
    71'
    SPURS CHANGE
    Richarlison on.
    Yves Bissouma
    69'
    BRIGHTON PRESSURE
    There's evident frustration from the home crowd as intricate play in and around the area once again comes to nothing.
    Mitoma looks to change that with a blocked shot before a mazy run is thwarted by Lloris.
    66'
    BRIGHTON CHANGE
    Mitoma on.
    Pervis Estupiñán
