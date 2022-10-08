Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League / Matchday 10
Amex Stadium / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brighton-and-hove-albion/teamcenter.shtml
Brighton & Hove Albion
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
Lineups

Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
3-4-3
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
3-4-3
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brighton & Hove Albion logo
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
870121
2
Manchester CityMCI
862020
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
852117
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
742114
5
ChelseaCHE
741213
