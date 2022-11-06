Chelsea v Arsenal live: Gunners look to climb back to the top of the Premier League table
Premier League / Matchday 15
Stamford Bridge / 06.11.2022
Gabriel goal sinks Chelsea and sends Arsenal back to top of Premier League
FT
FULL-TIME: CHELSEA 0-1 ARSENAL
Huge win for Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, and they are back on top of the Premier League.
Match report coming up soon!
94'
SUB
Martinelli makes way for Holding as Arsenal look to see this out till the end.
Off
Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide2
Corners3
On
Rob Holding
Arsenal
92'
TENSIONS FLARING
Chelsea want to take a goal-kick quickly but Xhaka wants to delay it as much as possible. He gets into it with Chalobah clash and other players join in to argue.
The Arsenal midfielder should probably get booked, but he only gets a talking to by Oliver.
90'
CLOSING MINUTES
We are getting five minutes of additional time.
89'
YELLOW CARD
Sterling is now in the book after a tactical foul on Partey.
Yellow card
Raheem Sterling
Chelsea
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Fouls against1
87'
ARSENAL CHANGE
For some last minute defensive assuredness, Elneny comes on for Odegaard, who gives the armband to Xhaka. This is the Egyptian's 150th appearance for Arsenal.
Off
Martin Ødegaard
Arsenal
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Wide1
Free Kicks3
On
Mohamed Elneny
Arsenal
85'
YELLOW CARD
Gallagher gets a booking for a foul on Tierney.
Yellow card
Conor Gallagher
Chelsea
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
84'
CHELSEA LOOK A BIT BETTER
But it's too little, too late.
Gallagher takes a corner, and it is headed to Cucurella. He takes a touch a attempts a powerful strike, but it is blocked.
82'
NO PEN!
It looks like his arm was just outside the area. Huge let-off for Chelsea as they have only a few more mins to get at least a point out of this match.
81'
PENALTY?
The ball hits Cucurella’s arm, and it goes to VAR! Let's see!
80'
YELLOW CARD
White is booked for timewasting.
Yellow card
Ben White
Arsenal
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Wide2
75'
MORE ARSENAL
Saliba stops Broja’s cutback from reaching Gallagher and Arsenal break. Odegaard is through on goal, and he shoots, but it goes over the bar.
71'
ALL ARSENAL AT THE MOMENT
Martinelli goes forward, and a flurry of red shirts follow, but Azpilicueta defends it well.
Chelsea just can't get out of their own box.
69'
RISKY BY MENDY
Mendy charges to the edge of his box to take the ball of Saka, and he's almost caught in no man's land. but he just pulls it off.
68'
CHANCE FOR SAKA
When it rains, it pours! Saka gets the ball onto his right foot, away from Cucurella, the two having gone head to head all day, but then shoots just wide of the near post.
65'
DOUBLE SUB FOR CHELSEA
Potter makes some changes to try and get back in this, with Aubameyang and Havertz coming off for Broja and Gallagher.
Off
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
On
Armando Broja
Chelsea
63'
Goal
Gabriel
Arsenal
Goals1
On target1
Free Kicks4
GOAL! ARSENAL 1-0 CHELSEA
After some awful defending from Chelsea that leads to an Arsenal corner, the ball from Saka flies in past so many bodies before Gabriel pokes it home, the ball hitting the top of the net!
Huge lead for Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.
60'
YELLOW CARD
After a Cucurella mistake, Chalobah has to pick up the pieces and foul Jesus. He's frusturated at his teammate as he gets booked.
Yellow card
Trevoh Chalobah
Chelsea
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
59'
STERLING CHANCE
Play resumes and Sterling tries to get Chelsea on the attack. He sees no options ahead of him, and takes a moment, allowing Xhaka to tackle him down.