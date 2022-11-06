Chelsea v Arsenal live: Gunners look to climb back to the top of the Premier League table

Premier League / Matchday 15
Stamford Bridge / 06.11.2022
Chelsea
Completed
0
1
Arsenal
    Yara El-Shaboury
    By
    Yara El-Shaboury
    Updated 06/11/2022 at 14:25 GMT
    MISSED ANY OF THE ACTION?
    Catch up on it all here!
    Gabriel goal sinks Chelsea and sends Arsenal back to top of Premier League
    FT
    FULL-TIME: CHELSEA 0-1 ARSENAL
    Huge win for Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, and they are back on top of the Premier League.
    Match report coming up soon!
    94'
    SUB
    Martinelli makes way for Holding as Arsenal look to see this out till the end.
    Gabriel Martinelli
    Off
    Gabriel Martinelli
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Rob Holding
    On
    Rob Holding
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    92'
    TENSIONS FLARING
    Chelsea want to take a goal-kick quickly but Xhaka wants to delay it as much as possible. He gets into it with Chalobah clash and other players join in to argue.
    The Arsenal midfielder should probably get booked, but he only gets a talking to by Oliver.
    90'
    CLOSING MINUTES
    We are getting five minutes of additional time.
    89'
    YELLOW CARD
    Sterling is now in the book after a tactical foul on Partey.
    Raheem Sterling
    Yellow card
    Raheem Sterling
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    87'
    ARSENAL CHANGE
    For some last minute defensive assuredness, Elneny comes on for Odegaard, who gives the armband to Xhaka. This is the Egyptian's 150th appearance for Arsenal.
    Martin Ødegaard
    Off
    Martin Ødegaard
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Mohamed Elneny
    On
    Mohamed Elneny
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    85'
    YELLOW CARD
    Gallagher gets a booking for a foul on Tierney.
    Conor Gallagher
    Yellow card
    Conor Gallagher
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    84'
    CHELSEA LOOK A BIT BETTER
    But it's too little, too late.
    Gallagher takes a corner, and it is headed to Cucurella. He takes a touch a attempts a powerful strike, but it is blocked.
    82'
    NO PEN!
    It looks like his arm was just outside the area. Huge let-off for Chelsea as they have only a few more mins to get at least a point out of this match.
    81'
    PENALTY?
    The ball hits Cucurella’s arm, and it goes to VAR! Let's see!
    80'
    YELLOW CARD
    White is booked for timewasting.
    Ben White
    Yellow card
    Ben White
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    75'
    MORE ARSENAL
    Saliba stops Broja’s cutback from reaching Gallagher and Arsenal break. Odegaard is through on goal, and he shoots, but it goes over the bar.
    71'
    ALL ARSENAL AT THE MOMENT
    Martinelli goes forward, and a flurry of red shirts follow, but Azpilicueta defends it well.
    Chelsea just can't get out of their own box.
    69'
    RISKY BY MENDY
    Mendy charges to the edge of his box to take the ball of Saka, and he's almost caught in no man's land. but he just pulls it off.
    68'
    CHANCE FOR SAKA
    When it rains, it pours! Saka gets the ball onto his right foot, away from Cucurella, the two having gone head to head all day, but then shoots just wide of the near post.
    65'
    DOUBLE SUB FOR CHELSEA
    Potter makes some changes to try and get back in this, with Aubameyang and Havertz coming off for Broja and Gallagher.
    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
    Off
    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    Armando Broja
    On
    Armando Broja
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    63'
    Gabriel
    Goal
    Gabriel
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    GOAL! ARSENAL 1-0 CHELSEA
    After some awful defending from Chelsea that leads to an Arsenal corner, the ball from Saka flies in past so many bodies before Gabriel pokes it home, the ball hitting the top of the net!
    Huge lead for Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.
    60'
    YELLOW CARD
    After a Cucurella mistake, Chalobah has to pick up the pieces and foul Jesus. He's frusturated at his teammate as he gets booked.
    Trevoh Chalobah
    Yellow card
    Trevoh Chalobah
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    59'
    STERLING CHANCE
    Play resumes and Sterling tries to get Chelsea on the attack. He sees no options ahead of him, and takes a moment, allowing Xhaka to tackle him down.