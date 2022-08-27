Chelsea v Leicester: Live Premier League updates as Thomas Tuchel serves a touchline ban and James Maddison misses out injured
Premier League / Matchday 4
Stamford Bridge / 27.08.2022
Live
13'
NOT GIVEN
Oh no it will not be given. It was a foul - but that's not the reason.
Havertz is marginally offside in the build-up and Leicester have got away with one there.
12'
PENALTY GIVEN
So clumsy from Tielemans, Loftus-Cheek is in the box and skips away from the Belgian who essentially rugby tackles him to the ground so it appears.
But hold on VAR is checking...
10'
CHELSEA IN CONTROL
The visitors are struggling to get a grip of the game and get a hold of the ball.
Chelsea are the dominant side and have so far have 79% possession.
7'
FIRST BIG CHANCE
Sterling does well to pick out Loftus-Cheek at the back post as he rolls the ball across the box but Ward is there to make a big save.
That ruthlessness in front of goal is missing again for RLC but we must credit the Leicester keeper.
5'
TALKING TACTICS
It seems that Tuchel has set up his side to play a fluid system with James being used in a hybrid role.
3'
GOOD TACKLE
Nice and early confidence boost for Gallagher as he makes a strong tackle on Barnes. It's clean but it's a 'letting you know you're there' sort of challenge.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF
The action is underway at Stamford Bridge
14:55
TUCHEL ALLOWED IN THE DRESSING ROOM
The German manager has just confirmed in his post-match interview that he is allowed in the dressing room and will be communicating with those in the dugout from the stands.
14:50
10 MINUTES TO GO
Fans are taking their seats and final preparations are about to made as the players head back to the dressing rooms.
14:45
STRUGGLING LEICESTER
The season may have only just begun but it is fair to say many Foxes fans believe their club is in a bit of a mess already.
They have only made one signing this summer, and that was for a back-up goalkeeper, they are about to lose Fofana, they let captain Kasper Schmeichel leave and with Vardy ageing will he continue at his best?
There is also doubts about the future of Youri Tielemans but he does start today.
14:35
CHELSEA MUST BOUNCE BACK
Last week was a disaster for Chelsea as they lost 3-0 to Leeds and had new signing Kalidou Koulibaly sent off.
The week before was not much better as they drew 2-2 with bitter rivals Spurs with Antonio Conte's side scoring a last minute equaliser.
Both have been tough to take and with Thomas Tuchel banned after his altercation with Conte they will be without his presence on the touchline as he serves a one game ban.
14:25
WESLEY FOFANA UPDATE
Some may call today the Wesley Fofana derby. The Leicester centre-back has been the subject of bids from Chelsea over the last few weeks and it now appears he will switch the Foxes for the Blues after they had a £70million bid accepted.
Fofana was dropped from the squad and forced to train with the Under-23s since trying to force a move away from the club. Leicester wanted to hold out for £85million but have decided to cash in for less.
Read about the transfer and more potential deals here:
Chelsea agree £70m deal for Leicester defender Fofana - Paper Round
14:14
LEICESTER LINE-UP
Brendan Rodgers is without star man James Maddison, there were doubts over his fitness after he picked up a knock in training, so it's rare starts for Dennis Praet and Boubakary Soumare.
14:10
CHELSEA TEAM NEWS
Trevor Chalobah starts for Chelsea this afternoon and it's a big day for their academy as Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount are all in the starting XI.
14:07
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Europsort's LIVE coverage of the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Leicester.
Both sides have got off to difficult starts this season and both will be looking to get back to winning ways after defeats last weekend.
Image credit: Getty Images