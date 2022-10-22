Chelsea - Manchester United live updates

Premier League / Matchday 13
Stamford Bridge / 22.10.2022

Chelsea
Second half
0
0
63'

Manchester United
Live Updates
Updated 22/10/2022 at 17:48 GMT
62'
FRED HAS THE CHANCE
To shoot, cross, or pass. He wellies it behind to nothing.
61'
CHELSEA WIN A THROW ON THE LEFT
Aubameyang is increasingly a target for Chelsea. Varane is limping off the pitch, on the sidelines, still.
60'
Manchester United
LINDELOF COMES ON
Raphaël Varane
Off
Raphaël Varane
Manchester United
Manchester United
Victor Lindelöf
On
Victor Lindelöf
Manchester United
Manchester United
59'
CHELSEA BOO VARANE
The fans boo him off for being injured.
He may well be concerned not just about his injury, but the implications it has for the World Cup this season.
58'
Manchester United
VARANE STILL DOWN
Lindelof is warming up, and it doesn't look great for Varane. He's still not really moving much, such is the pain when he does.
56'
SILVA'S LOOSE PASS
Is deflected to earn his side a throw. Sterling breaks... but he's held up for now.
Fernandes then wins a foul after some worrying times for United.
Varane is down and not moving much, he might have twisted something.
52'
Manchester United
FRED IS ON
A YouTuber has his say.
Jadon Sancho
Off
Jadon Sancho
Manchester United
Manchester United
Fred
On
Fred
Manchester United
Manchester United
50'
Manchester United
FRED COMING ON
He's warming up on the side of the pitch, so perhaps Ten Hag thinks United have been too threatening in front of goal and keeping the ball too well.
48'
KEPA SWEEPS
The 'keeper has to rush out to stop Antony reaching a fierce through ball aimed to the right corner of the pitch, from Fernandes.
47'
Chelsea
CHELSEA ON TOP EARLY
They are pressing down the right wing, initially.
2nd Half
46'
WE GO AGAIN
End of 1st Half
45+2
HALF-TIME: CHELSEA 0-0 MAN UTD
That's it for now. 15 minutes break.
45'
Manchester United
A HUGE MISS
Antony is on for a chance as he slices a a shot wide of goal. His right foot is really a weakness.
43'
Chelsea
SO CLOSE
A free-flowing move from Chelsea sees Sterling turn the ball into the path of Aubameyang, but Dalot's slide seems to put him off and the ball runs clear.
41'
Manchester United
ERIKSEN SHOOTS FROM DISTANCE
A low, well-struck effort skids just wide of goal, but Kepa had it covered.
39'
Chelsea
AUBAMEYANG SHOT
Sterling sticks his leg out to push the ball into the path of Aubameyang on the edge of the box, and a slightly underhit shot goes wide.
38'
Chelsea
CHELSEA MAKE A CLAIM
That might not stand up to examination.
37'
Manchester United
MARTINEZ LASHES OUT AT MOUNT
The Argentine was crowded by the Chelsea midfielder as he protected the ball. It's all a bit silly, but fun nonetheless. It quickly cools down.
36'
Chelsea
KOVACIC ON
Cucurella off. Massive Phil Brown vibes from Potter with the first-half sub.
Marc Cucurella
Off
Marc Cucurella
Chelsea
Chelsea
Mateo Kovacic
On
Mateo Kovacic
Chelsea
Chelsea
34'
Manchester United
SANCHO SHOT
Antony over hits a cross that Sancho stands up, and Sancho whistles in a deflected effort that the 'keeper saved. Moments before, Rashford fired in a low shot that Arrizabalaga did well to get down to.