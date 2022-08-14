Chelsea versus Tottenham LIVE: London rivals in Sunday showdown
Premier League / Matchday 2
Stamford Bridge / 14.08.2022
Live
24'
ANOTHER BREAK BLOWN
Son has the chance to put Kulusevski clear from his own half, but the pass is wayward and Koulibaly tidies it up.
22'
CHANCE FOR SESSEGNON
He's through, one-on-one with Mendy from a tight angle, and it's saved. He looked well offside though, I'm fairly sure it would have been chalked had it gone in.
19'
Goal
Kalidou Koulibaly
Chelsea
GOAL! CHELSEA 1 (KOULIBALY 19) TOTTENHAM 0
What a cracker this is! Cucurella lobs the ball in to the back post and Koulibaly watches it drop out of the sky, before lashing a right-footed volley past a stationary Lloris! That's some hit, but who was supposed to be marking him? Brilliant from Koulibaly, shocking from Spurs.
19'
EXCELLENT SAVE!
Sterling and Havertz play a quick one-two into the area, and Havertz's shot is diverted past the far post by the studs of Lloris. That's superb.
18'
PIT-A-PAT
Chelsea pin Spurs back into their own area, but can't work a decent angle for a cross. Koulibaly takes charge and has a lash from 25 yards out, but it's well wide.
16'
KANTE SHOOTS
He works himself nicely into space on the edge and unloads it, but Dier gets a good block in to deflect the ball away.
13'
LATE TACKLE
Sessegnon leaves on on Loftus-Cheek on the right touchline, and it's a chance for Chelsea to swing it into the box. They try to work a short one, but get caught offside.
11'
POOR CROSS
James tries to find Sterling at the back post, but he's marked by two players and is never winning that.
8'
NICE CROSS
Kante gets the ball on the right corner of the area and bounce the ball through the area and out the other side. Romero does well to block Sterling from the line of it.
7'
LULL
It's settled into shdow-boxing now, after a lively opening stanza from the visitors.
4'
SHARP STUFF
Spurs are at it so far. Kane finds Son in the D, who shoots low but it's blocked by Thiago Silva.
2'
BREAK
Spurs pile forwards on the break through Kulusevski, who has the chance to play Son through on goal but can't quite time the pass right. Son has to wait for it and Chelsea retreat, eventually forcing Spurs away from goal.
1st Half
1'
PEEP!
And it's live!
16:29
NO KNEE
But the point stands; there is no room for racism.
16:25
CLACK CLACK GO THE BOOTS
The players are in the tunnel, it's almost showtime. Our referee today will be Anthony Taylor.
16:20
KANE TALKS
Some pre-match thoughts from Harry Edward.
16:15
THE HEAT
As has been mentioned ad nauseum, it's punishingly hot in the UK at the moment. We'll be having drinks breaks midway through each half at the Bridge.
16:10
RECAP: TOTTENHAM FROM THE LANE
As for those Spurs, after conceding first they absolutely hosed down Southampton.
16:05
RECAP: THE BLUES
Here's how Chelsea got up and running last weekend, courtesy of a penalty from Jorginho.
16:00
MUSCLE-FLEXING
We could be in for an absorbing afternoon here. It’s only the 19th game of the 2022-23 season, but it’s surely the biggest so far; two of the Champions League qualifiers are in action, and surely these are only two teams with a shy at challenging Manchester City and Liverpool for the title.
On top of that, both Chelsea and Spurs won their opening matches. Only a small statement that can be made today potentially then, but a statement nonetheless. Let's get about it, kick-off is at 16.30 GMT.