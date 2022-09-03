Chelsea v West Ham United live! - Michail Antonio gives Hammers the lead in second half!
Premier League / Matchday 6
Stamford Bridge / 03.09.2022
Live
70'
Chelsea
CHELSEA DOUBLE CHANGE
First off, Kovacic is replaced by Havertz.
Off
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Chelsea
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
On
Kai Havertz
Chelsea
68'
BROJA LOOKS LIVELY
The Albanian striker has had a couple of sniffs at goal since coming on, but West Ham have held firm in their six-yard box. It may prove to be a warning sign for the away side.
62'
West Ham United
Goal
Michail Antonio
West Ham United
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls5
GOALLL! WEST HAM STRIKE!
A bit of smash and grab from West Ham! It is a scrappy goal, but the Irons will not care!
The corner comes in, which causes some panic in the box by the Chelsea defence. Mendy ends up palming the ball straight to Rice, who cuts it back to Antonio, and the striker gets the final touch and bundles the ball into the net from two-yards out!
61'
GREAT SAVE!
Bowen catches a sweet volley from inside the box and it is heading for the top corner, but Mendy makes an acrobatic save to tip it away for a corner!
60'
Chelsea
CHELSEA CHANGE
Mason Mount is also on for Christian Pulisic.
Off
Christian Pulisic
Chelsea
Blocked Shots1
On
Mason Mount
Chelsea
60'
Chelsea
CHELSEA CHANGES
Chelsea make a double change.
Off
Conor Gallagher
Chelsea
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
Corners5
On
Armando Broja
Chelsea
59'
ANTONIO IS LUCKY!
Antonio uses his physicality and gets Silva down with an accidental headlock. Silva falls to the ground clutching his face. The West Ham forward is already booked, and is lucky not to be sent off for a second bookable offence!
56'
GOOD BLOCK!
West Ham are stopped on the counter again! Paqueta plays in Rice ahead of him on the left, and the midfielder plays a nice square ball to release Bowen on the opposite flank, but the attacker is stopped in his tracks.
54'
Chelsea
YELLOW CARD
James is also shown yellow by the referee after that little spat.
Yellow card
Reece James
Chelsea
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against1
Offsides1
Free Kicks1
54'
West Ham United
YELLOW CARD
Antonio catches James, which provokes an angry reaction from the pair of them as they square up to each other. Both are booked.
Yellow card
Michail Antonio
West Ham United
Yellow Cards1
Fouls4
Fouls against1
54'
GOOD TRACKING BACK
West Ham break on the counter following a Chelsea corner, and Fornals releases it for Antonio to charge down the pitch. However, just as he gets to the edge of the penalty area, Gallagher tracks back to make a vital block.
51'
GOOD BLOCK!
James plays the ball forward for Raheem Sterling to his right. He then tries to get a cross into the middle, but Zouma does well to block it and send it out for a Chelsea corner.
48'
POOR EFFORT
Fofana tries to drill in a shot from 30-yards out, but he slices it and it goes well wide of the post.
46'
WEST HAM HAVE STARTED THE BETTER
West Ham have started the better here in the second period, and Jarrod Bowen has looked lively, trying to get balls into the box from the right.
2nd Half
45'
SECOND HALF
We are back underway here at Stamford Bridge!
End of 1st Half
45+2'
HALF-TIME: CHELSEA 0-0 WEST HAM UNITED
We head into half-time here at Stamford Bridge and it is goalless. Chelsea have struggled to break West Ham's compact shape down. Back in a bit for the second half!
Image credit: Getty Images
45+1'
VAR CHECK OVER
Antonio gets an elbow in the face from Loftus-Cheek, who is on a yellow card, but the VAR Jared Gillett does not take any further action.
45+1'
TWO ADDED MINUTES
There will be two added minutes at the end of the first-half.
42'
CLASH OF HEADS
A short stoppage in play here as there is a clash of heads between Loftus-Cheek and Soucek in the Chelsea penalty area. Both players are now on their feet, which is good news.
39'
ANOTHER CHELSEA CORNER
James whips it into the box but Antonio is there to head it clear over the crossbar to concede the corner. West Ham once again deal with the resulting set-piece.