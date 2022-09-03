Chelsea v West Ham United live! - Michail Antonio gives Hammers the lead in second half!

Premier League / Matchday 6
Stamford Bridge / 03.09.2022
Live
Chelsea
Second half
0
1
72'
West Ham United
    Updated 03/09/2022 at 15:31 GMT
    70'
    Chelsea
    CHELSEA DOUBLE CHANGE
    First off, Kovacic is replaced by Havertz.
    Ruben Loftus-Cheek
    Ruben Loftus-Cheek
    Chelsea
    Kai Havertz
    Kai Havertz
    68'
    BROJA LOOKS LIVELY
    The Albanian striker has had a couple of sniffs at goal since coming on, but West Ham have held firm in their six-yard box. It may prove to be a warning sign for the away side.
    62'
    West Ham United
    Michail Antonio
    Michail Antonio
    West Ham United
    GOALLL! WEST HAM STRIKE!
    A bit of smash and grab from West Ham! It is a scrappy goal, but the Irons will not care!
    The corner comes in, which causes some panic in the box by the Chelsea defence. Mendy ends up palming the ball straight to Rice, who cuts it back to Antonio, and the striker gets the final touch and bundles the ball into the net from two-yards out!
    61'
    GREAT SAVE!
    Bowen catches a sweet volley from inside the box and it is heading for the top corner, but Mendy makes an acrobatic save to tip it away for a corner!
    60'
    Chelsea
    CHELSEA CHANGE
    Mason Mount is also on for Christian Pulisic.
    Christian Pulisic
    Christian Pulisic
    Chelsea
    Mason Mount
    Mason Mount
    60'
    Chelsea
    CHELSEA CHANGES
    Chelsea make a double change.
    Conor Gallagher
    Conor Gallagher
    Armando Broja
    Armando Broja
    59'
    ANTONIO IS LUCKY!
    Antonio uses his physicality and gets Silva down with an accidental headlock. Silva falls to the ground clutching his face. The West Ham forward is already booked, and is lucky not to be sent off for a second bookable offence!
    56'
    GOOD BLOCK!
    West Ham are stopped on the counter again! Paqueta plays in Rice ahead of him on the left, and the midfielder plays a nice square ball to release Bowen on the opposite flank, but the attacker is stopped in his tracks.
    54'
    Chelsea
    YELLOW CARD
    James is also shown yellow by the referee after that little spat.
    Reece James
    Reece James
    54'
    West Ham United
    YELLOW CARD
    Antonio catches James, which provokes an angry reaction from the pair of them as they square up to each other. Both are booked.
    Michail Antonio
    Michail Antonio
    54'
    GOOD TRACKING BACK
    West Ham break on the counter following a Chelsea corner, and Fornals releases it for Antonio to charge down the pitch. However, just as he gets to the edge of the penalty area, Gallagher tracks back to make a vital block.
    51'
    GOOD BLOCK!
    James plays the ball forward for Raheem Sterling to his right. He then tries to get a cross into the middle, but Zouma does well to block it and send it out for a Chelsea corner.
    48'
    POOR EFFORT
    Fofana tries to drill in a shot from 30-yards out, but he slices it and it goes well wide of the post.
    46'
    WEST HAM HAVE STARTED THE BETTER
    West Ham have started the better here in the second period, and Jarrod Bowen has looked lively, trying to get balls into the box from the right.
    2nd Half
    45'
    SECOND HALF
    We are back underway here at Stamford Bridge!
    End of 1st Half
    45+2'
    HALF-TIME: CHELSEA 0-0 WEST HAM UNITED
    We head into half-time here at Stamford Bridge and it is goalless. Chelsea have struggled to break West Ham's compact shape down. Back in a bit for the second half!

    Image credit: Getty Images

    45+1'
    VAR CHECK OVER
    Antonio gets an elbow in the face from Loftus-Cheek, who is on a yellow card, but the VAR Jared Gillett does not take any further action.
    45+1'
    TWO ADDED MINUTES
    There will be two added minutes at the end of the first-half.
    42'
    CLASH OF HEADS
    A short stoppage in play here as there is a clash of heads between Loftus-Cheek and Soucek in the Chelsea penalty area. Both players are now on their feet, which is good news.
    39'
    ANOTHER CHELSEA CORNER
    James whips it into the box but Antonio is there to head it clear over the crossbar to concede the corner. West Ham once again deal with the resulting set-piece.