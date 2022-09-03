Chelsea - West Ham United

Premier League / Matchday 6
Stamford Bridge / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chelsea/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-ham-united/teamcenter.shtml
West Ham United
Lineups

Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
4-3-3
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
3-5-2
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
4-3-3
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
West Ham United logo
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Chelsea

West Ham United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
550015
2
Manchester CityMCI
541013
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
532011
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
531110
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
53029
10
ChelseaCHE
52127
14
West Ham UnitedWHU
51134
