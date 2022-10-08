Chelsea v Wolves live! - Latest from Stamford Bridge in the Premier League match
Premier League / Matchday 10
Stamford Bridge / 08.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
14:11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOLVES XI
Sa, Semedo, Toti, Kilman, Jonny, Nunes, Moutinho, Adama Traore, Podence, Guedes, Costa. Subs: Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Hwang, Mosquera, Ronan, Hodge, Bueno, Campbell.
14:06
Chelsea
CHELSEA XI
Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic. Subs: Mendy, Chilwell, James, Chukwuemeka, Kovacic, Sterling, Ziyech, Aubameyang, Broja.
14:01
HELLO AND WELCOME
A win for Wolves, without Julen Lopetegui in place yet, would take them out of the bottom three.
For Chelsea they could go fourth, leapfrogging Graham Potter's former side, Brighton.
Image credit: Getty Images