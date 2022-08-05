Crystal Palace v Arsenal live: London teams do battle in Premier League opener
Premier League / Matchday 1
Selhurst Park / 05.08.2022
Live
37'
ZINCHENKO AND JESUS
On the basis of this opening stanza, one word for you: upgrade.
Arsenal work another good move down the right, from where Saka crosses a dangerous low ball to the penalty spot. It's behind Andersen, who does well to divert it away with his heel.
35'
PANIC!
A loose high ball hits Gabriel on the arm in the box. Palace are screaming for a penalty, while Arsenal just about dispossess Ayew and scramble it clear. It's checked, and although it hit Gabriel's hand it was inoccuous and unintentional.
32'
GOOD WORK
A long ball from Andersen finds Zaha on the right of the area, but just as he's working a shooting chance on his right foot, Saka gets back and pinches the ball off his toes. That's excellent defending.
29'
LUCKY!
Ramsdale, who does not lack for confidence, dawdles on the ball and his loose clearance hits the heel of Edouard but flies to the right. Had that connected differently Ramsdale was stranded.
27'
ANOTHER CORNER
Martinelli whips it in this time, where it's met by a thumping punch from Guaita.
23'
OTHER LIFE-AFFIRMING NEWS
The Arsenal fans have a lovely ditty for Zinchenko, set to Gold by Spandau Ballet.
20'
Goal
Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
GOAL! Crystal Palace 0 Arsenal 1 (Martinelli 20)
Arsenal are in front! The corner is lobbed over to the back post where Zinchenko is in acres. He heads it back across goal and into the six-yard box, where Martinelli nods it home!
19'
OOF!
Ayew and Doucoure, in tandem, wipe out Martinelli. Free kick. Pretty, soon, it's a corner to Arsenal.
18'
PALACE PUSH UP
Ayew wins the ball on the right in Arsenal's half, and Palace work it across to Zaha on the left of the area. Zaha is closed down quickly though, and his low cross is cleared easily.
15'
THAT'S LIFTED THE FANS
Doucoure clatters through Odegaard to win a fifty-fifty, to a huge roar from the Palace faithful.Schlupp can't do anything with the loose ball though, and Arsenal soon have it back.
13'
PASS, PASS, PASS
Arsenal are really pinning Palace into their own box here. It'll be a long night if Palace can't get on the ball for spells of their own.
10'
THAT BATTLE
Zaha tries to run White down the left. It's quite the race, and White gets a heel in to stop Zaha breaking into the area.
8'
NEW SIGNINGS SETTLING WELL
Saka finds Zinchenko in space on the left of the area. Zinchenko booms a shot at goal, stinging the palms of Guaita who directs it away to the right.
7'
LIVELY STUFF
Arsenal are off to a flier here and are hogging the ball so far. Zinchenko finds Jesus, who flicks it to Saha in the area, but he's offside and Palace get a breather.
4'
BIG CHANCE!
Brilliant from Jesus, who dances through two challenges into the area and shoots, only to see it heroically blocked by Guehi. The loose ball falls to Martinelli, who drags his shot wide of the far post after an open look! He's got to hit the target there, as pundits are wont to say.
3'
FREE KICK TO ARSENAL
White wins it on the right touchline near the area. Arsenal move it quickly, finding Odergaard, who declines the chance to shoot and his pass to Saka is cut out.
1st Half
1'
PEEP!
One shrill blast later, and the 2022-23 Premier League season is underway!
20:06
THERE'S NO ROOM FOR RACISM
I don't know why they've done this as the issue has gone precisely nowhere, but the Premier League clubs have announced that they will limit taking the knee before kick-off and only do it before certain games this season. They do it here, so let's reiterate the point: there is no room for racism in life.
20:01
TIME TO BURN
We're a bit late in getting going here, so let's have a quick word about the atmosphere; as ever, it's absolutely popping at Selhurst Park.
19:55
CLACK CLACK GO THE BOOTS
We'll be off and running shortly, your referee tonight is Anthony Taylor.