Crystal Palace - Brentford

Premier League / Matchday 5
Selhurst Park / 30.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/crystal-palace/teamcenter.shtml
Crystal Palace
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brentford/teamcenter.shtml
Brentford
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Crystal Palace logo
Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
Brentford logo
Brentford jersey
Brentford
0

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Crystal Palace

Brentford

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
440012
2
Manchester CityMCI
431010
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
431010
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
431010
5
Leeds UnitedLEE
42117
10
BrentfordBRE
41215
12
Crystal PalaceCRY
41124
