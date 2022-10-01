CRYSTAL PALACE VS CHELSEA LIVE! - GALLAGHER HITS WINNER IN STOPPAGE-TIME
Premier League / Matchday 9
Selhurst Park / 01.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
FULL TIME
That's that.
Gallagher, brilliant, and Chelsea have three invaluable points in their first match under Graham Potter.
90+2'
WOW
Gallagher, against the club where he played so brilliantly last year, has stolen the match.
Chelsea needed that. They didn't look like breaking down this Palace defence and Vieira's side will feel rightfully aggrieved.
They've deserved a point today but will go home empty handed because of Gallagher's brilliance.
He didn't celebrate, this is the ground where he made a name for himself.
90'
Goal
Conor Gallagher
Chelsea
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! PALACE 1 CHELSEA 2 (Gallagher, 90')
What was I saying???
There's the quality!!!!
It's his first goal for Chelsea and it's a worldy, bent in from 25 yards. AGAINST HIS FORMER CLUB!
Chelsea have won it thanks to a moment of brilliance.
89'
SCRAPPY END TO SCRAPPY MATCH
There's little to no quality on the pitch right now.
It's a midfield mess of little fouls, misplaced passes and hesitant attacking as neither side truly goes for the gut.
Where's the ambition??
83'
BROJA ISOLATED
I'm not sure about bringing off Havertz and Aubameyang.
I think Potter has missed a trick here because Havertz especially was making things happen in attacking midfield.
Palace advance now and could still snatch it.
80'
PALACE KEEPING SHAPE
Chelsea have had all of the ball but I just don't see the quality required to break down this Palace side.
Sterling has had plenty of the ball but done nothing with it, while Mount looks out of sorts.
76'
BROJA AND GALLAGHER REPLACE AUBAMEYANG AND HAVERTZ
Chelsea redo their frontline.
Off
Kai Havertz
Chelsea
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Conor Gallagher
Chelsea
76'
MOUNT FIRES WIDE
Yet another wasted opportunity for Mount. Sterling picks him out and, on the turn, he lashes wide. Head in hands.
74'
SCHLUPP REPLACES EZE
Off
Eberechi Eze
Crystal Palace
On target1
Fouls against1
Wide3
Free Kicks2
On
Jeffrey Schlupp
Crystal Palace
72'
KEPA SAVES FROM ZAHA
Another great save from Kepa.
The stand-in goalie bats away Zaha's close range effort.
71'
TOMKINS STEPS IN TO SAVE PALACE
Looked like Chelsea were going to grab a second there.
Sterling was in the box, in space, and his square ball for Mount looked like a certain goal only for Tomkins to step in and clear.
68'
MOUNT LOOKING FOR AUBA
I imagine we will see plenty of that this year. Small passes in the middle as the Blues patiently wait for Aubameyang's run.
This time, It's Mount who plays a smart dink over the top but it's a little overcooked and Guaita collects.
65'
CHELSEA WINNING MIDFIELD BATTLE
Palace are tiring a little and the Blues are starting to boss the midfield a bit.
Will we see Pulisic and Ziyech on soon to exploit the tired Palace full-backs? Everything is going through the middle at the moment.
61'
HAVERTZ CHANCE BLOCKED
A nice one-two with Mount and Havertz has a chance to shoot from four yards out, but two Palace defenders throw themselves in the way,
58'
CHELSEA PRESS FOR SECOND
This time Havertz does drive at the Palace defence and he picks out Sterling.
The winger jinks in and out of tackles before finally teeing up Chilwell, but the left-back blazes miles over.
56'
LOFTUS-CHEEK REPLACES JORGINHO
The Italian hobbles off the pitch.
Off
Jorginho
Chelsea
Fouls2
Free Kicks1
On
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Chelsea
53'
HAVERTZ DROPPING DEEP
Havertz and Mount are both picking the ball up on the halfway line before seeking to drive forward and pick out Aubameyang.
But Doucoure is doing well in midfield to stop them even looking up.
Mount has also picked up a booking.
Yellow card
Mason Mount
Chelsea
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against3
Wide2
48'
PALACE CONFIDENT
The Eagles are hard to beat under Vieira and they look very confident today.
Chelsea have a superstar team but Palace are knocking the ball about with all the swagger of a top four side. THey look composed, but do they have the quality to grab a second?
2nd Half
BACK UNDERWAY
End of 1st Half
HALF TIME
We're all square at Selhurst Park at the half despite a decent chance for Havertz deep into stoppage-time. Not sure where seven minutes came from to be honest.
Go grab yourselves a breather and we'll see you back here in 15 minutes.