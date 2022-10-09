Premier League: Crystal Palace v Leeds United - live updates as Pascal Struijk puts visitors ahead
Premier League / Matchday 10
Selhurst Park / 09.10.2022
Live
28'
DANGEROUS FREE-KICK
Leeds are back on top and have a free-kick out on the left flank. It's not a bad delivery from Harrison but Palace manage to scramble their lines clear.
26'
GOAL STANDS
VAR had quite a lengthy look at the replay of the goal, but it's going to STAND!
Crystal Palace 1-1 Leeds.
24'
Goal
Odsonne Edouard
Crystal Palace
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
GOAL! CRYSTAL PALACE 1-1 LEEDS (ODSONNE EDOUARD)
Somewhat against the run of play, Palace have their equaliser!
Olisse floats a gorgeous free-kick delivery into the box, it's begging to be attacked and it's Edouard who makes the connection, heading down into the ground and past Meslier!
21'
BIG CHANCE!
Leeds ought to be two goals ahead! The visitors build a lovely team move, Adams releasing Bamford, who only has the goalkeeper to beat. But Guaita makes himself big and makes a big save.
LEEDS CELEBRATE
WATCH: LEEDS GET THE OPENER
14'
YELLOW CARD!
Doucoure is the first player to go into the referee's notebook this afternoon for a nasty foul on Rodrigo.
On another day he could have been shown his marching orders.
Yellow card
Cheick Oumar Doucouré
Crystal Palace
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
13'
WHAT IS HE DOING?!
Palace goalkeeper Guaita takes an absolute age on the ball and inevitably gets closed down. He passes it to a Leeds player but the visitors can't take advantage.
Vieira's side all over the place at the moment!
10'
Goal
Pascal Struijk
Leeds United
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
GOAL! CRYSTAL PALACE 0-1 LEEDS (PASCAL STRUIJK)
Leeds have the opener! Aaronson slaloms his way into the Palace penalty area, riding tackle after tackle before getting his shot away. It looks like the chance is gone as the ball crashes off the post but Struijk is there to slot home the rebound!
8'
POOR CROSS
A raking ball forward is kept in by Olise as Palace attack. Zaha is in support and receives the pass. He's searching for a team-mate at the back post but his cross is poor.
7'
WIDE
Leeds carve out their first opening of the match, Rodrigo feeding Aaronson but off balance he drills his shot wide.
5'
NERVY MOMENT!
Guehi gives his team a scare, testing his goalkeeper's first touch with an awkward overhit backpass. Guaita manages to control but his clearance is straight to Bamford. Nothing comes of it though.
3'
BAMFORD OFFSIDE
Bamford makes a run in behind the Palace defence but the flag is quickly raised and replays show he was well offside.
2'
FEISTY
An early foul on Zaha has the Palace forward holding his ankle. But he's fine and quickly back to his feet.
1'
KICK-OFF!
The players take a knee before the action gets underway.
13:55
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
Palace are just a place out of the drop zone, above Wolves thanks to a superior goal difference. A win would see Vieira's side climb as high as 13th, leapfrogging Leeds.
Leeds, who start the day in 13th, can move up as high as seventh with victory today - and leapfrog Manchester United.
13:50
TEN MINUTES UNTIL KICK-OFF!
Almost time for action at Selhurst Park.
13:45
TEAMS IN FULL
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Schlupp, Olise, Doucoure, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha.. subs: Johnstone, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Hughes, Ebiowei, Riedewald, Gordon.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford.. subs: Klaesson, Ayling, Summerville, Llorente, Gyabi, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Klich.
13:40
DID YOU KNOW?
Crystal Palace are undefeated in their last seven home matches against Leeds in all competitions.
13:30
MARSH FULL OF PRAISE FOR PALACE
"When you talk about the start Palace have had, I think you have to talk about the opponents they’ve had," said Marsch.
"Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle - I think if you ask me they’ve played pretty well through that phase. It’s a hostile environment down there. Very difficult, they unbalanced us almost the entire match. Tactically we have to much cleaner."