Crystal Palace vs Wolves live - Zaha scores as Palace come from behind to lead
Premier League / Matchday 12
Selhurst Park / 18.10.2022
Live
78'
ANY WOLVES RESPONSE?
They've really struggled in the second half, the visitors, and they haven't offered anything since going behind
75'
WOLVES SUB
Costa is withdrawn after a quiet second half, replaced by Hee Chan Hwang
Off
Diego Costa
Wolverhampton Wanderers
On target1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Hee-Chan Hwang
Wolverhampton Wanderers
70'
Goal
Wilfried Zaha
Crystal Palace
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
GOAL! PALACE 2-1 WOLVES (Zaha)
IT. HAS. BEEN. COMING! Zaha is in acres of space in the box when he's picked out by Edouard after a rapid attack. He coolly finishes into the bottom corner. Selhurst Park is bouncing
69'
SA SAVES FROM ZAHA
The forward eyes the bottom corner from the edge of the box, but the shot doesn't really have the power to struggle the goalkeeper, who makes a fairly straightforward save low down to his left
68'
EDOUARD COMES CLOSE
Zaha holds off three players, and I don't even know how to be honest, to start a fizzing Palace attack that ends in Edouard sending an over-head kick just past the post
65'
END TO END STUFF
This is a really entertaining second half. Palace are dominating in terms of possession, and probably territorially as well, but Wolves are giving as good as they've got and trying to play on the counter. I can't imagine we've seen the last of the goals
62'
A TERRIFIC EQUALISER
Here's the goal from Eze. A beauty
59'
HODGE SHOT BLOCKED
Those three subs all make an immediate impact, as they are all involved in a move that leads to Hodge having a shot blocked
58'
TRIPLE WOLVES SUB
Adama Traore, Nunes and Boubacar Traore are withdrawn. Goncalo Guedes, Joe Hodge and Moutinho come on
Off
Adama Traoré
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
On
Gonçalo Guedes
Wolverhampton Wanderers
56'
PODENCE COMES CLOSE
Wolves make a rare break forward, and Podence sees a shot clip off a defender's backside and drift narrowly over the bar
53'
SO MUCH BETTER FROM PALACE
Their movement was a little bit slow before the break, but they're all over Wolves like a rash at the moment.
50'
WARD GETS AWAY WITH ONE
He dives in on Sa, studs showing, when the goalkeeper was diving low down to get the ball. Remember the full-back is already on a yellow. He's lucky that it's only a free-kick and nothing more
49'
WOLVES ALL OVER THE PLACE!
The visitors haven't got going in the second half yet. Zaha and Olise having shooting opportunities in the box as Wolves struggle to clear the ball
47'
Goal
Eberechi Eze
Crystal Palace
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against4
Wide1
GOAL! PALACE 1-1 WOLVES (EZE).
Wow! What a start to the second half! Eze heads home at the back post to equalise, but he has Olise to thank for a delicious cross that picked him out perfectly
2nd Half
46'
THE PLAYERS ARE BACK OUT
No subs made by either side. We're back underway!
21:18
SET-PIECE SPECIALIST
Neves is among the best free-kick takers in the top flight, and he came close to adding another goal to his tally here
21:11
THE TRAORE GOAL
Here's the opener. Palace defended it poorly, clearly, given the space for Bueno down the left - but the cross is still an absolute pearler
21:10
ELSEWHERE
End of 1st Half
45+5
HALF-TIME: PALACE 0-1 WOLVES
Boos ring out as the half-time whistle goes. Palace have it all to do
45+4'
NEVES HITS THE POST
With practically the last kick of the half Neves sends a curling 25-yard free-kick that thumps the woodwork, while Guaita is motionless on his line. What a let off for Palace