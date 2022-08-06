Everton versus Chelsea LIVE: Jorginho gives Chelsea the lead from the spot
Premier League / Matchday 1
Goodison Park / 06.08.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT
PEEP!
That's your lot, Chelsea have won.
90+11'
LAST CHANCE
After a long throw doesn't work out, Everton get a free kick just inside the Chelsea half. Gray launches it in, Tarkowski wins it, but the header is gathered comfortably by Mendy.
90+8'
BOOKING
Pickford dawdles on the ball outside his own area, and is dispossessed by Pulisic. Before he can shoot, Holgate pulls him back and is booked.
In other news, Gallagher replaces Jorginho to make his Chelsea debut.
Yellow card
Mason Holgate
Everton
90_7'
SOFT HEADER
The ball in finds Broja, who can only plant a weak header at Pickford.
90+6'
TICK, TICK, TICK
Broja buys a free kick from a very frustrated Tarkowski.
90+4'
BREAK
Sterling brings Chelsea out from their own half with a meandering long run. His ball to Broja is undercooked though, and Everton win the ball back.
Thiago Silva is struggling here, and may have tweaked his hamstring. He's been big today for Chelsea.
90+1'
IT COMES TO NOUGHT
Chelsea clear the ball in. There's better news for Everton though, as it's revealed that we'll have tne minutes of injury time.
90'
HOY IT FORWARDS
Pulisics brings down Vinagre in the Chelsea half, and it's a free kick from a nice angle.
89'
CORNER
Good work from Cucurella and Broja down the left wins yet another corner for Chelsea. From it the ball ricochets to Pulisic, who can only hook the ball well wide of goal from 15 yards out.
87'
RESUMPTION
The OK to carry on has been recieved, and we've restarted.
84'
GAME STOPPED
A policeman has run onto the pitch as there is a medical emergency in the stands. The game has therefore been halted while this can be addressed.
83'
SO CLOSE!
Cucurella gets free down the left. He pulls it back to Sterling, eight yards out, whose shot is diverted wide thanks to a heroic sliding tackle from Mykolenko.
82'
THAT FREE KICK
James tries to hook the ball over the wall and into the far corner, but it's way off target.
80'
YELLOW CARD
Chelsea break and play Loftus-Cheek in behind Mykolenko down the right. Mykolenko hauls him down right on the edge of the area, and is booked.
Yellow card
Vitaliy Mykolenko
Everton
77'
CROSS
Mykolenko gets to the byline and crosses, but it's cleared easily by Silva.
75'
MORE CHANGES
Havertz and Koulibaly depart, replaced by Broja and expensive new signing Cucurella.
73'
CHANCE!
Patterson bursts onto a loose ball and drives into the Chelsea area. He squares it to Alli, who could shoot first time but tries to control it. The touch is poor, and he's soon got Azpilicueta in his way and can only meekly poke the ball out of play.
71'
DRIFTING
After ten minutes of breaks and substitutions this match has lost it's rhythm. This will suit Chelsea, can Everton rouse themselves for a big finish?
70'
CHANGE
Mina does indeed bepart, replaced by Vinagre, who is making his debut.
Off
Yerry Mina
Everton
On
Rúben Vinagre
Everton
67'
MINA HURT
He's down and clutching his ankle, and it wasn't from a challenge. He looks in a bit of pain and might need to come off here.