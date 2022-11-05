Everton v Leicester Live: The Foxes travel to Merseyside looking to get back on track against the Toffees.
Premier League / Matchday 15
Goodison Park / 05.11.2022
FT
FULL TIME
Leicester beat Everton thanks to a Youri Tielemans screamer, and Harvey Barnes' late goal.
90'
BARNES IN AGAIN
Maddison sets Barnes away down the left, but Pickford does well to race out and deny him a second goal.
90'
EVERTON PUSHING UP AGAIN
The Toffees are playing for pride at this point.
86'
Goal
Harvey Barnes
Leicester City
GOAL LEICESTER
Leicester counter again, and this time Harvey Barnes hammers his shot into the top corner.
That surely finishes the game as a contest.
85'
LEICESTER BACK IN NUMBERS
Everton are trying to build pressure, but the Foxes look resolute in defence for the moment.
84'
NO RUSH, MADDISON
Leicester take their time with the corner. When it eventually comes in, Everton deal with it easily.
83'
LEICESTER WIN A CORNER
Mykolenko charges down Albrighton's cross at the cost of a corner.
80'
JUSTIN HEADS CLEAR
A good ball in from Gray seemed destined for the head of Gordon, but Justin had other ideas.
79'
NICE MOVE, GORDON
Anthony Gordon lets the ball run and gets in behind the Leicester defence, but Faes is there to clean up again.
78'
ALBRIGHTON ON FOR LEICESTER
Dewsbury-Hall goes off to be replaced by the veteran midfielder.
77'
LEICESTER BUILDING UP
The Foxes appear to have changed tack here, they're holding the ball and looking to pass it around instead of going long.
75'
EVERTON DEFEND WELL
Leicester break at speed again, but the Toffees defenders race back into position to shut things down.
73'
IT'S END TO END STUFF
Everton are pushing up, but Leicester remain a threat on the break.
71'
GORDON, PATTERSON ON
Lampard makes his final two subs.
70'
NDIDI AND VARDY ON
Leicester shuffle the pack.
69'
DESPERATE LEICESTER DEFENDING
Everton are ratcheting up the pressure here.
68'
WARD GETS HIMSELF INTO TROUBLE
Leicester's keeper almost presents Iwobi with a goal after tripping over the ball at his feet.
65'
LEICESTER BLOW COUNTER
The Foxes break in numbers but Dewsbury-Hall makes a poor decision and gives the ball back to Everton.
64'
FAES BLOCKS MAUPAY SHOT
McNeil carries possession into the box and finds Maupay, but Faes handles the situation well.
62'
ONANA OFF FOR DOUCOURE
Lampard makes another change to his midfield.