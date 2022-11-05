Everton v Leicester Live: The Foxes travel to Merseyside looking to get back on track against the Toffees.

Premier League / Matchday 15
Goodison Park / 05.11.2022
Everton
Completed
0
2
Leicester City
    Updated 05/11/2022 at 19:25 GMT
    FT
    FULL TIME
    Leicester beat Everton thanks to a Youri Tielemans screamer, and Harvey Barnes' late goal.
    90'
    BARNES IN AGAIN
    Maddison sets Barnes away down the left, but Pickford does well to race out and deny him a second goal.
    90'
    EVERTON PUSHING UP AGAIN
    The Toffees are playing for pride at this point.
    86'
    Harvey Barnes
    Goal
    Harvey Barnes
    Leicester City
    Leicester City
    Goals1
    On target3
    Fouls1
    Wide1
    GOAL LEICESTER
    Leicester counter again, and this time Harvey Barnes hammers his shot into the top corner.
    That surely finishes the game as a contest.
    85'
    LEICESTER BACK IN NUMBERS
    Everton are trying to build pressure, but the Foxes look resolute in defence for the moment.
    84'
    NO RUSH, MADDISON
    Leicester take their time with the corner. When it eventually comes in, Everton deal with it easily.
    83'
    LEICESTER WIN A CORNER
    Mykolenko charges down Albrighton's cross at the cost of a corner.
    80'
    JUSTIN HEADS CLEAR
    A good ball in from Gray seemed destined for the head of Gordon, but Justin had other ideas.
    79'
    NICE MOVE, GORDON
    Anthony Gordon lets the ball run and gets in behind the Leicester defence, but Faes is there to clean up again.
    78'
    ALBRIGHTON ON FOR LEICESTER
    Dewsbury-Hall goes off to be replaced by the veteran midfielder.
    77'
    LEICESTER BUILDING UP
    The Foxes appear to have changed tack here, they're holding the ball and looking to pass it around instead of going long.
    75'
    EVERTON DEFEND WELL
    Leicester break at speed again, but the Toffees defenders race back into position to shut things down.
    73'
    IT'S END TO END STUFF
    Everton are pushing up, but Leicester remain a threat on the break.
    71'
    GORDON, PATTERSON ON
    Lampard makes his final two subs.
    70'
    NDIDI AND VARDY ON
    Leicester shuffle the pack.
    69'
    DESPERATE LEICESTER DEFENDING
    Everton are ratcheting up the pressure here.
    68'
    WARD GETS HIMSELF INTO TROUBLE
    Leicester's keeper almost presents Iwobi with a goal after tripping over the ball at his feet.
    65'
    LEICESTER BLOW COUNTER
    The Foxes break in numbers but Dewsbury-Hall makes a poor decision and gives the ball back to Everton.
    64'
    FAES BLOCKS MAUPAY SHOT
    McNeil carries possession into the box and finds Maupay, but Faes handles the situation well.
    62'
    ONANA OFF FOR DOUCOURE
    Lampard makes another change to his midfield.