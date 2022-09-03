EVERTON V LIVERPOOL LIVE: LAMPARD’S TOFFEES FACE KLOPP’S REDS ON MERSEYSIDE DERBY DAY IN PREMIER LEAGUE
Premier League / Matchday 6
Goodison Park / 03.09.2022
Advertisement
Ad
12:25
IT'S ALMOST TIME!
Let the talking stop and the football begin, we are nearly ready for kick-off now! Everton versus Liverpool is always a feisty affair, but who will come out on top in ninety minutes time?
Everton eye their first victory of the season, what better time to get it? Liverpool are looking for a third straight win as they hunt down the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City – whose fans will be watching with interest.
12:20
TEN MINUTES TO GO!
Kick-off edges closer and is now just ten minutes away! The players will shortly be gathered in the tunnel, ready to walk out onto the turf amid a cauldron of noise generated from both sets of supporters.
The on-field referee today is Anthony Taylor, while Darren England heads up VAR duties for this one. They could be kept pretty busy this afternoon.
Here’s one for the stat fans out there, Anthony Gordon is looking to become the youngest Everton player to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances.
Everton rebuffed Chelsea's advances for Gordon during the summer transfer window; he is swiftly becoming a crucial part of Lampard's plans for the future of the club.
Image credit: Getty Images
12:15
FIFTEEN MINUTE WARNING
We are now just fifteen minutes from kick-off! The warm-ups are done, the players are heading back to their respective dressing rooms to conduct their last preparations. The fans are finding their seats and their voices too, for that matter.
Lampard will be looking to turn his fortunes around against Liverpool, having lost all four of his Premier League meetings with Klopp since becoming a manager, but there have been plenty of goals in their encounters.
Ahead of kick-off, Everton icon Duncan Ferguson spoke to BT Sport about the emotions he felt when playing in the Merseyside derby and his exemplary disciplinary record...
12:10
FULLY FOCUSED
This was the Liverpool team arriving at Goodison Park earlier this morning, fully focused on the task ahead as they look to secure a third straight victory in the Premier League.
Two draws and a defeat to begin the campaign have been swept aside after back-to-back home victories, but a very different challenge awaits them this afternoon.
Klopp's men are eyeing their first away victory of the campaign ahead of their trip to Napoli on Wednesday, where they begin their Champions League campaign.
12:05
FORM BOOK
Everton are eyeing their first victory of the season having drawn three and lost two of their opening five league matches.
In the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and having lost a focal point in the shape of Richarlison, the arrival of Neal Maupay and the form of rising star Anthony Gordon should give Evertonians cause for optimism.
Liverpool have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their opening five league matches and are starting to gather some momentum.
Their 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth seemed to be an outpouring of frustration that lingered after the defeat to Manchester United, before the last-gasp victory over Newcastle United which may be the catalyst they needed to spark their season into life.
12:00
HALF HOUR ALERT!
The clock continues to tick down towards kick-off and we are now half an hour from getting underway! The teams are going through their respective warm-up routines as the atmosphere starts to build.
Everton and Liverpool fans are famous for generating incredible atmospheres at their respective homes – today will be no different when they meet on common ground. Let's hear some more from Lampard ahead of his first home Merseyside derby in charge...
11:55
WINDOW CLOSED
It’s safe to say that most managers will be pleased to see the back of the summer transfer window. Some have questioned why the window was left open weeks into the season with comings and goings causing all kinds of distractions.
Now, the focus is purely on the football. Everton had a slow start to the window but gathered momentum and can reflect on some productive activity, as Lampard looks to stamp his identity on the squad and progress in the right direction.
Liverpool didn’t feel the need to change too much. The arrivals of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Arthur Melo are small tweaks to a successful blueprint which Klopp will hope can fire them towards more silverware this time around.
Two new arrivals who will attract much attention today are Maupay for Everton and Nunez for Liverpool, both players are looking for clean slates and what better time to make your mark than in the Merseyside derby.
11:50
HEROES WELCOME
As expected, the Everton fans were out in force to give their side a heroes welcome as the team arrived at Goodison Park earlier this morning.
Lampard appeared in good spirits as he spoke to the BT Sport team ahead of kick-off, discussing what lies ahead alongside Everton legend Duncan Ferguson.
It's been almost 12 years since the Toffees tasted victory on home turf in the Merseyside derby, so can they turn their fortunes around today?
11:45
FRESH STARTS
Everton manager Frank Lampard makes just one change to the side who drew 1-1 with Leeds at Elland Road in midweek. Dwight McNeil makes way for new signing Neal Maupay, who joined the Toffees from Brighton and has now been registered in time to make his debut in the 242nd Merseyside derby.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to the team who began the 2-1 victory over Newcastle United at Anfield in the week. Kostas Tsimikas comes in for Andy Robertson at full-back, the midweek match winner Fabio Carvalho starts ahead of Jordan Henderson, while Darwin Nunez returns from suspension with Roberto Firmino dropping to the bench.
Image credit: Getty Images
11:40
TEAM NEWS TIME!
Let’s have a look at how the two sides line-up this afternoon, including a debutant in the Everton side and a big name returning to the Liverpool team...
Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Davies, Onana, Iwobi, Gray, Gordon, Maupay…Subs: Begovic, Coleman, Keane, Vinagre, Allan, Gana, McNeil, Mills, Rondon.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Elliott, Fabinho, Carvalho, Salah, Diaz, Nunez…Subs: Adrian, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Milner, Arthur, Bajcetic, Firmino, Jota.
11:35
HELLO AND WELCOME!
Hello and welcome to live updates as Everton and Liverpool locks horns at Goodison Park on Merseyside derby day in the Premier League!
Everton enjoyed a productive end to the transfer window and will be hoping this can spur them on to cause an upset against their noisy neighbours, with a first victory of the season the prize on offer for the Toffees today.
Liverpool dipped into deadline day for midfield reinforcements after enduring a slow start to the campaign. However, they have recorded back-to-back home victories to re-ignite their hopes of challenging for the title this season.
Frank Lampard and Jurgen Klopp, two passionate managers, lead their teams into battle on Merseyside with temperatures always high when these two old rivals meet. Kick-off is coming your way at 1230!
Image credit: Getty Images