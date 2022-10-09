Everton v Manchester United live: Ronaldo and Antony give United 2-1 lead
Premier League / Matchday 10
Goodison Park / 09.10.2022
Live
51'
BOOKING:
Antony flicks the ball beyond Onana who brings him down and is booked.
Yellow card
Amadou Onana
Everton
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Fouls against2
49'
EVERTON TACTICS:
Gray and Gordon have now switched flanks.
48'
CORNER:
United play it short, after a bit of short passing Antoyn crosses it in but it doesnt find a team-mate.
47'
UNITED LOOK IN CONTROL:
More patient buildup for united. Eriksen fizzes a cross towards Ronaldo but Tarkowski clears the danger.
HEAD-SPINNING NUMBERS:
2nd Half
45'
KICK OFF:
We are back underway. No changes made by either side.
End of 1st Half
45'+2
HALF TIME:
United started badly and fell behind to Iwobi's fine goal. Antony soon equalised from Martial's pass. The Frenchman went off with an injury and his replacement, Ronaldo, lashed the ball in for his 700th club goal.
45'
ADDED TIME:
We will have 2 added minutes.
44'
Goal
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United
Goals1
On target2
Offsides1
GOAL FOR UNITED!
After a swift counter, Ronaldo with a drilled shot with his left foot into the bottom corner for his 700th career club goal.
42'
WHAT A CHANCE!
From Rashford's floated cross, an unmarked Casemiro should score with a header from close range but puts it wide.
40'
CHANCE!
Eriksen and Fernandes combine to set up Ronaldo whose tame shot is saved.
36'
DISALLOWED GOAL:
Fernandes strokes the ball in but Ronaldo was offside in the build up. VAR has a look and confirms its disallowed.
35'
POOR PASSAGE OF PLAY:
Wow. Neither side can string 3 passes together.
33'
UNITED TACTICS:
Rashford is now on the right flank after a quiet game so far with Antony on the opposite flank.
Its gotten scrappy again in midfield.
31'
POOR FROM THE HOSTS:
Everton have a freekick. Gray's delivery is headed away by Ronaldo, its crossed back in by Iwobi and United again clear.
28'
SUB:
Ronaldo is on for Martial, who picked up an injury in the warmup.
Off
Anthony Martial
Manchester United
Assists1
On
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United