Fulham v Aston Villa LIVE: Steven Gerrard feels the heat after another demoralising defeat
Premier League / Matchday 12
Craven Cottage / 20.10.2022
21:25
MATCH REPORT
Mings nets own goal as Fulham thrash Villa to complete another sorry night for Gerrard
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME - FULHAM 3-0 ASTON VILLA
The away end greet the full-time whistle with a chorus of boos. A bad night for Villa and their manager, all told.
87'
SILVA MAKES A FINAL SWITCH
... bringing on Luke Harris for Pereira.
Off
Andreas Pereira
Fulham
On
Luke Harris
Fulham
85'
ANOTHER DOUBLE CHANGE FOR FULHAM
Carlos Vinicius and Harry Wilson come on for Mitrovic and Kebano.
Off
Neeskens Kebano
Fulham
On
Harry Wilson
Fulham
83'
Own goal
Tyrone Mings
Aston Villa
OWN GOAL!
Mitrovic picks out Kebano on the left. He gets to the byline and pings in a cross which is turned in by Mings.
81'
FOURTH SUB FOR VILLA
Ramsey is off, with Cameron Archer replacing him.
Off
Jacob Ramsey
Aston Villa
On
Cameron Archer
Aston Villa
80'
DEFENSIVE MIX-UP
Robinson gets in a muddle and Watkins gets a shot away, but the Fulham defender makes the block.
77'
FULHAM SLOW THE TEMPO
Two goals to the good and with a man advantage, Fulham start to wind down the game. Unfortunately for Villa, there's very little they can do about it.
73'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR FULHAM
Silva makes his first substitutions, bringing off Reed and Willian for Tom Cairney and Dan James.
Off
Willian
Fulham
On
Daniel James
Fulham
69'
GERRARD MAKES A THIRD CHANGE
... bringing on Leander Dendoncker for Ings.
Off
Danny Ings
Aston Villa
On
Leander Dendoncker
Aston Villa
68'
Penalty
Aleksandar Mitrovic
Fulham
GOAL!
Martinez guesses the right way, but can't keep out Mitrovic's effort from 12 yards. Fulham have a 2-0 lead.
66'
PENALTY!
Villa will feel hard done-by there. Mitrovic gets a shot away from a tight angle and it strikes Cash on the hand at close range. His arm was away from his body, however, and Oliver points to the spot.
64'
RISKY CHALLENGE
Leno reacts late to a ball into the box and clatters into Watkins, but it was a 50-50 and Oliver waves away Villa's appeals for a penalty. Still, it was too close for comfort.
62'
RED CARD!
It's a daft one from Luiz, who allowed himself to be provoked. Michael Oliver, the referee, only needs to see it once before showing him a straight red.
Red card
Douglas Luiz
Aston Villa
61'
MITROVIC DOWN
After barging into Luiz off the ball, Mitrovic drops to the turf after slight contact from the Brazilian's head. There'll be a VAR check for a possible red card offence...
60'
ANOTHER CAUTION
Mings is booked after slicing down Willian in midfield.
Yellow card
Tyrone Mings
Aston Villa
58'
FREE KICK WASTED
Pereira tries to pick out a team-mate at the far post, but lofts his delivery out for a goal kick.
57'
ANOTHER CHANGE FOR VILLA
That's Bailey's final contribution of the match. He comes off for Emi Buendia.
Off
Leon Bailey
Aston Villa
On
Emiliano Buendia
Aston Villa
56'
FIRST BOOKING OF THE GAME
... goes to Bailey, who shoves over Willian right on the edge of the box.
Yellow card
Leon Bailey
Aston Villa
55'
POOR FROM VILLA
A vaguely dangerous attack from the visitors ends with Watkins wandering offside needlessly.