Fulham v Aston Villa LIVE: Steven Gerrard feels the heat after another demoralising defeat

Premier League / Matchday 12
Craven Cottage / 20.10.2022
Fulham
Completed
3
0
1
Aston Villa
    Will Magee
    Will Magee
    Updated 20/10/2022 at 20:25 GMT
    MATCH REPORT
    Fancy an in-depth report on the game? Go on, you know you want to.
    Mings nets own goal as Fulham thrash Villa to complete another sorry night for Gerrard
    End of 2nd Half
    FT
    FULL TIME - FULHAM 3-0 ASTON VILLA
    The away end greet the full-time whistle with a chorus of boos. A bad night for Villa and their manager, all told.
    87'
    SILVA MAKES A FINAL SWITCH
    ... bringing on Luke Harris for Pereira.
    Andreas Pereira
    Off
    Andreas Pereira
    Fulham
    Fulham
    On target1
    Blocked Shots2
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Luke Harris
    On
    Luke Harris
    Fulham
    Fulham
    85'
    ANOTHER DOUBLE CHANGE FOR FULHAM
    Carlos Vinicius and Harry Wilson come on for Mitrovic and Kebano.
    Neeskens Kebano
    Off
    Neeskens Kebano
    Fulham
    Fulham
    On target1
    Fouls3
    Fouls against2
    Harry Wilson
    On
    Harry Wilson
    Fulham
    Fulham
    83'
    Tyrone Mings
    Own goal
    Tyrone Mings
    Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    Own goal1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    OWN GOAL!
    Mitrovic picks out Kebano on the left. He gets to the byline and pings in a cross which is turned in by Mings.
    81'
    FOURTH SUB FOR VILLA
    Ramsey is off, with Cameron Archer replacing him.
    Jacob Ramsey
    Off
    Jacob Ramsey
    Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    Fouls2
    Cameron Archer
    On
    Cameron Archer
    Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    80'
    DEFENSIVE MIX-UP
    Robinson gets in a muddle and Watkins gets a shot away, but the Fulham defender makes the block.
    77'
    FULHAM SLOW THE TEMPO
    Two goals to the good and with a man advantage, Fulham start to wind down the game. Unfortunately for Villa, there's very little they can do about it.
    73'
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR FULHAM
    Silva makes his first substitutions, bringing off Reed and Willian for Tom Cairney and Dan James.
    Willian
    Off
    Willian
    Fulham
    Fulham
    On target3
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls against1
    Corners2
    Daniel James
    On
    Daniel James
    Fulham
    Fulham
    69'
    GERRARD MAKES A THIRD CHANGE
    ... bringing on Leander Dendoncker for Ings.
    Danny Ings
    Off
    Danny Ings
    Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    On target3
    Blocked Shots1
    Wide1
    Leander Dendoncker
    On
    Leander Dendoncker
    Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    68'
    Aleksandar Mitrovic
    Penalty
    Aleksandar Mitrovic
    Fulham
    Fulham
    Goals1
    On target2
    Blocked Shots2
    Fouls2
    GOAL!
    Martinez guesses the right way, but can't keep out Mitrovic's effort from 12 yards. Fulham have a 2-0 lead.
    66'
    PENALTY!
    Villa will feel hard done-by there. Mitrovic gets a shot away from a tight angle and it strikes Cash on the hand at close range. His arm was away from his body, however, and Oliver points to the spot.
    64'
    RISKY CHALLENGE
    Leno reacts late to a ball into the box and clatters into Watkins, but it was a 50-50 and Oliver waves away Villa's appeals for a penalty. Still, it was too close for comfort.
    62'
    RED CARD!
    It's a daft one from Luiz, who allowed himself to be provoked. Michael Oliver, the referee, only needs to see it once before showing him a straight red.
    Douglas Luiz
    Red card
    Douglas Luiz
    Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    Fouls1
    Free Kicks1
    Corners3
    Red Cards1
    61'
    MITROVIC DOWN
    After barging into Luiz off the ball, Mitrovic drops to the turf after slight contact from the Brazilian's head. There'll be a VAR check for a possible red card offence...
    60'
    ANOTHER CAUTION
    Mings is booked after slicing down Willian in midfield.
    Tyrone Mings
    Yellow card
    Tyrone Mings
    Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    58'
    FREE KICK WASTED
    Pereira tries to pick out a team-mate at the far post, but lofts his delivery out for a goal kick.
    57'
    ANOTHER CHANGE FOR VILLA
    That's Bailey's final contribution of the match. He comes off for Emi Buendia.
    Leon Bailey
    Off
    Leon Bailey
    Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    Blocked Shots1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Emiliano Buendia
    On
    Emiliano Buendia
    Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    56'
    FIRST BOOKING OF THE GAME
    ... goes to Bailey, who shoves over Willian right on the edge of the box.
    Leon Bailey
    Yellow card
    Leon Bailey
    Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    Blocked Shots1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    55'
    POOR FROM VILLA
    A vaguely dangerous attack from the visitors ends with Watkins wandering offside needlessly.