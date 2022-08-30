Fulham - Brighton & Hove Albion

Premier League / Matchday 5
Craven Cottage / 30.08.2022
Fulham
Not started
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fulham
Brighton & Hove Albion
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Fulham

Brighton & Hove Albion

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
440012
2
Manchester CityMCI
431010
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
431010
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
431010
5
Leeds UnitedLEE
42117
11
FulhamFUL
41215
