LIVE: Golden boy Garnacho scores last gasp winner for Manchester United against Fulham at Craven Cottage
Premier League / Matchday 16
Craven Cottage / 13.11.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
FULL-TIME FULHAM 1-2 MAN UTD
Garnacho snatches a late winner at Craven Cottage to give Man Utd all three points
90+2
Goal
Alejandro Garnacho
Manchester United
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
GOAL! A LATE WINNER: FULHAM 1-2 MAN UTD (GARNACHO)
The 18-year-old at it again for Man Utd! Pure pace, determination, with a calm and collected finish!
90'
THREE MINUTES OF STOPPAGE TIME
86'
HALF CHANCES
A series of half chances for both sides in the last few moments, nothing concerning for either keeper.
83'
CHANCE FOR MCTOMINAY
Has to do better that, Garnacho does well to create space and whip a good ball in the box, but McTominay can only get under the ball. Goalkick.
78'
FOUL FROM SHAW
Fulham with an opportunity to get the ball into the box from a free kick, Palhinha gets on the end of it but it travels well wide of the goal.
74'
VAR CHECK
A challenge from Reid on Garnacho, deemed not a penalty from the VAR officials.
73'
SECOND CHANGE FOR MAN UTD
18 year old Garnacho on for Martial.
Off
Anthony Martial
Manchester United
On target2
Fouls1
Wide1
Free Kicks1
On
Alejandro Garnacho
Manchester United
71'
PALHINHA OVERHEAD KICK
Palhinha attempts an overhead kick from a corner which requires a De Gea save, Dan James clings on to the rebounded ball but doesn't trouble the goalkeeper with his poweless attempt.
STAT
Man Utd haven't dropped any points from winning positions so far this season, that stat now under threat.
66'
MAN UTD UNDER THE COSH
Man Utd are struggling now, not putting passes together well, and looking frantic. Fernandes comes over to talk tactics with Ten Hag.
63'
FULHAM LIVELY
Fulham have picked up where they left off in the first half, on the front foot, really positive and not afraid take risks. A constant threat to De Gea's goal and deserving of their equaliser.
61'
Goal
Daniel James
Fulham
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! FULHAM 1-1 MAN UTD (DAN JAMES)
Dan James equalises against his former side. Well deserved for the home side.
59'
A FIRST CHANGE FOR FULHAM
Wilson comes off for Dan James.
Off
Harry Wilson
Fulham
On target1
Offsides1
Corners1
On
Daniel James
Fulham
57'
PEREIRA WITH ANOTHER GREAT CROSS
Another dangerous cross in from the ex Man Utd player, Willian coming in back post but Malacia is able to put it out for a corner.
55'
A FIRST SUB FOR MAN UTD
Elanga off for McTominay.
Off
Anthony Elanga
Manchester United
On target1
Fouls against1
On
Scott McTominay
Manchester United
54'
Rashford down
Rashford holding his shoulder after an awkward landing, but looks able to continue.
52'
DE GEA SAVES AGAIN AND AGAIN
Vinicius on the spin, gets a stinging shot off. Saved and out for a corner. The proceeding corner produces a great headed chance for Fulham, and the Man Utd goalkeeper is there once again!
50'
SHOT ON TARGET FROM MARTIAL
A shot from outside the box on his weak foot, comfortably saved by Leno.
48'
DOUBLE CHANCE FOR UNITED
Bruno threads a pass through to Elanga, his shot is saved by Leno. The saved shot falls to Rashford, who's shot is blocked and out for a corner.