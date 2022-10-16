LEEDS UNITED V ARSENAL - LIVE
Premier League / Matchday 11
Elland Road / 16.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+10'
FULL TIME! LEEDS 0-1 ARSENAL
A decent game in the end after that delay and Arsenal can be pleased with their resilience. They need someone who can keep the game calm when things are against them, but that was impressive enough for today.
Arsenal extend lead at summit after incident-packed win at Leeds
90+9'
MESLIER IS UP FOR A CORNER
It's out to Aaronson and he slices a shot. Arsenal counter, and the move breaks down with Meslier able to scoop the ball up.
90+8'
ARSENAL WHACK IT CLEAR
Leeds are running out of time to get the ball back into the box.
90+6'
MARTINELLI IS DOWN
There's no actual football anymore, it's just a string of arguments.
90+5'
GABRIEL IS BACK ON
I think. The referee changed his mind.
90+4'
VAR CHECK
The ref is looking now at what has happened.
90+2'
RED CARD! GABRIEL IS OFF
Bamford shoved into him, the Frenchman lashed out with his feet in the box.
Red card
Gabriel
Arsenal
89'
GELHARDT ON
Six minutes of this left.
Off
Luis Sinisterra
Leeds United
Blocked Shots3
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Joe Gelhardt
Leeds United
85'
Arsenal
NKETIAH CHANCE
He flicks a corner on at the near post but it flies into the side netting.
84'
Leeds United
ROCA OFF
Summerville is on.
Off
Marc Roca
Leeds United
Blocked Shots1
Corners1
On
Crysencio Summerville
Leeds United
82'
Arsenal
GABRIEL JESUS AND SAKA OFF
Rob Holding and Eddie Nketiah on.
Off
Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Eddie Nketiah
Arsenal
80'
LEEDS PRESSING
Arsenal are calm enough to play it out from the back for now but they are struggling to get out of their half.
76'
TIERNEY ON
He continues his recovery from injury.
Off
Ben White
Arsenal
Fouls1
Free Kicks2
On
Kieran Tierney
Arsenal
76'
RAMSDALE SAVE
Aaronson takes aim from outside the box and lashes a shot at goal that Ramsdale ultimately smothers.
75'
Leeds United
KLICH COMES ON
For Harrison
Off
Jack Harrison
Leeds United
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
Free Kicks1
On
Mateusz Klich
Leeds United
75'
MARTINELLI CROSS
And Meslier plucks the ball out of the air. Leeds might need to change things up now, they've lost their momentum.
73'
Arsenal
VIEIRA ON
Odegaard off.
Off
Martin Ødegaard
Arsenal
Assists1
On target2
Blocked Shots2
Fouls against1
On
Fábio Vieira
Arsenal
70'
BAMFORD ONE-ON-ONE
With Ramsdale ahead of him, and the 'keeper races towards him quickly enough to secure the ball off his toes.
68'
ARSENAL ARE OUT OF THIS
They are on the back foot, unable to control the ball for longer than a few seconds at a time. For now, they are helped by Leeds' bluntness.
64'
MISSED!
Bamford strikes the ball low and hard towards the bottom right corner, and he sends it inches wide.