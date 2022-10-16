LEEDS UNITED V ARSENAL - LIVE

Premier League / Matchday 11
Elland Road / 16.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leeds-united/teamcenter.shtml
Leeds United
Completed
0
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Alexander Netherton
    By
    Alexander Netherton
    Updated 16/10/2022 at 15:37 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    90+10'
    FULL TIME! LEEDS 0-1 ARSENAL
    A decent game in the end after that delay and Arsenal can be pleased with their resilience. They need someone who can keep the game calm when things are against them, but that was impressive enough for today.
    Arsenal extend lead at summit after incident-packed win at Leeds
    90+9'
    MESLIER IS UP FOR A CORNER
    It's out to Aaronson and he slices a shot. Arsenal counter, and the move breaks down with Meslier able to scoop the ball up.
    90+8'
    ARSENAL WHACK IT CLEAR
    Leeds are running out of time to get the ball back into the box.
    90+6'
    MARTINELLI IS DOWN
    There's no actual football anymore, it's just a string of arguments.
    90+5'
    GABRIEL IS BACK ON
    I think. The referee changed his mind.
    90+4'
    VAR CHECK
    The ref is looking now at what has happened.
    90+2'
    RED CARD! GABRIEL IS OFF
    Bamford shoved into him, the Frenchman lashed out with his feet in the box.
    Gabriel
    Red card
    Gabriel
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    89'
    GELHARDT ON
    Six minutes of this left.
    Luis Sinisterra
    Off
    Luis Sinisterra
    Leeds United
    Leeds United
    Blocked Shots3
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    Joe Gelhardt
    On
    Joe Gelhardt
    Leeds United
    Leeds United
    85'
    Live comment icon
    Arsenal
    NKETIAH CHANCE
    He flicks a corner on at the near post but it flies into the side netting.
    84'
    Live comment icon
    Leeds United
    ROCA OFF
    Summerville is on.
    Marc Roca
    Off
    Marc Roca
    Leeds United
    Leeds United
    Blocked Shots1
    Corners1
    Crysencio Summerville
    On
    Crysencio Summerville
    Leeds United
    Leeds United
    82'
    Live comment icon
    Arsenal
    GABRIEL JESUS AND SAKA OFF
    Rob Holding and Eddie Nketiah on.
    Gabriel Jesus
    Off
    Gabriel Jesus
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    Eddie Nketiah
    On
    Eddie Nketiah
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    80'
    LEEDS PRESSING
    Arsenal are calm enough to play it out from the back for now but they are struggling to get out of their half.
    76'
    TIERNEY ON
    He continues his recovery from injury.
    Ben White
    Off
    Ben White
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Fouls1
    Free Kicks2
    Kieran Tierney
    On
    Kieran Tierney
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    76'
    Live comment icon
    RAMSDALE SAVE
    Aaronson takes aim from outside the box and lashes a shot at goal that Ramsdale ultimately smothers.
    75'
    Live comment icon
    Leeds United
    KLICH COMES ON
    For Harrison
    Jack Harrison
    Off
    Jack Harrison
    Leeds United
    Leeds United
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    Free Kicks1
    Mateusz Klich
    On
    Mateusz Klich
    Leeds United
    Leeds United
    75'
    MARTINELLI CROSS
    And Meslier plucks the ball out of the air. Leeds might need to change things up now, they've lost their momentum.
    73'
    Live comment icon
    Arsenal
    VIEIRA ON
    Odegaard off.
    Martin Ødegaard
    Off
    Martin Ødegaard
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Assists1
    On target2
    Blocked Shots2
    Fouls against1
    Fábio Vieira
    On
    Fábio Vieira
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    70'
    BAMFORD ONE-ON-ONE
    With Ramsdale ahead of him, and the 'keeper races towards him quickly enough to secure the ball off his toes.
    68'
    ARSENAL ARE OUT OF THIS
    They are on the back foot, unable to control the ball for longer than a few seconds at a time. For now, they are helped by Leeds' bluntness.
    64'
    Live comment icon
    MISSED!
    Bamford strikes the ball low and hard towards the bottom right corner, and he sends it inches wide.