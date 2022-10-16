Leeds United - Arsenal

Premier League / Matchday 11
Elland Road / 16.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leeds-united/teamcenter.shtml
Leeds United
Completed
0
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
    Highlights

    Leeds United
    Arsenal

    Statistics

    Leeds United logo
    Leeds United jersey
    Leeds United
    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal jersey
    Arsenal
    0

    Goals

    1
    45%
    Possession
    55%
    6
    Corners
    3
    5
    4
    2
    4
    4
    Shots on target
    4
    5
    Shots off target
    2
    420
    Total passes
    500

    Lineups

    Leeds United jersey
    Leeds United
    4-5-1
    Arsenal jersey
    Arsenal
    4-5-1
    Leeds United jersey
    Leeds United
    4-5-1
    Arsenal jersey
    Arsenal
    4-5-1
    Leeds United logo
    Leeds United
    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal
    Scorers
      Cards
        Substitutions

        Table

        TeamsPWDLPts
        1
        ArsenalARS
        		1090127
        2
        Manchester CityMCI
        		1073024
        3
        Tottenham HotspurTOT
        		1072123
        4
        ChelseaCHE
        		961219
        5
        Manchester UnitedMUN
        		951316
        15
        Leeds UnitedLEE
        		92349
        Latest news

        Premier League

        Southampton halt losing run with West Ham draw as Rice ends goal drought

        28 minutes ago

        Premier League

        Ronaldo frustrated as Man Utd held by Newcastle

        an hour ago

