Leeds vs Aston Villa live - Hosts can move up to eighth in the Premier League with victory today
Premier League / Matchday 9
Elland Road / 02.10.2022
15:45
AUGUSTINSSON, LUIZ BOTH IN
Ludwig Augustinsson comes in to make his Aston Villa debut at left-back for the injured Lucas Digne.
Douglas Luiz replaces Boubacar Kamara who has a knee ligament injury.
15:44
THREE LEEDS CHANGES
Three changes to the Leeds team that lost 5-2 to Brentford.
Liam Cooper, Rasmus Kristensen and Rodrigo return to Jesse Marsch's starting XI. Diego Llorente, Cody Drameh and Joe Gelhardt all make way. Patrick Bamford is also on the bench.
15:40
ASTON VILLA TEAM NEWS
Starting XI: Martinez, Augustinsson, Konsa, Mings, Young; Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins, Coutinho
Subs: Olsen, Sanson, Ings, Buendia, Nakamba, Bednarek, Dendoncker, Archer, Bogarde
15:38
LEEDS TEAM NEWS
Starting XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo
Subs: Klaesson, Ayling, Firpo, Bamford, Summerville, Llorente, Gnonto, Greenwood, Klich
15:36
WELCOME!
It's 13th v 14th in the Premier League as Jesse Marsch's Leeds take on Aston Villa at Elland Road. Leeds can move up to eighth with a win today while Steven Gerrard will welcome three points to alleviate pressure off him. Kick-off is at 4:30pm UK time with team news coming right up!