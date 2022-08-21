Leeds v Chelsea: Premier League LIVE - Leeds shock Blues with wonder show at Elland Road
Premier League / Matchday 3
Elland Road / 21.08.2022
Advertisement
Ad
FULL TIME
LEEDS GO SECOND!
At least until Manchester City play. Heady times for The Whites. Thanks for following the game with us.
87'
AZPILICUETA COMES ON FOR STERLING
84'
RED CARD FOR KOULIBALY
Almost a carbon copy of his first booking, a pretty needless foul 35 yards from goal and the referee has no hesitation in giving him a second yellow card.
Red card
Kalidou Koulibaly
Chelsea
On target1
Yellow Cards2
Fouls3
Fouls against1
83'
SUBSTITUTIONS FOR LEEDS
Greenwood, Klich and Gelhardt come on for Harrison, Aaronson and Moreno.
82'
ZIYECH SHOOTS FROM THE EDGE OF BOX
But it is blocked by Havertz in an offside position. The ball then drops for Sterling but his effort is stopped by Meslier anyway.
77'
CHILWELL COMES ON FOR MOUNT
A substitution that confirms Tuchel knows the game is gone.
72'
NEARLY A FOURTH!
Another fine cross from harrison, a low ball across the six-yard box which Cucurella gets to just in front of Rodrigo.
70'
SINISTERRA ON FOR JAMES
His cross for the goal is James' last contribution.
69'
Goal
Jack Harrison
Leeds United
Goals1
Assists1
On target2
Free Kicks2
GOAL FOR LEEDS!
Harrison turns home from close range, as Rodrigo steered James' cross into his path.
65'
NICE EFFORT FROM JAMES
He struck the ball hard, low and early from nearly 30 yards out but Meslier got down well to push behind.
64'
ZIYECH AND PULISIC ON FOR BLUES
Gallagher and Jorginho off.
60'
FORSHAW ON FOR ROSA
Leeds make the first change.
56'
NICE BALL FROM JAMES
Trying to pick out the driving run from Harrison at the far post but the ball is put behind for a corner.
52'
MESLIER DENIES GALLAGHER
The England midfielder was onside, though the goal would have been ruled out as it struck Sterling in an offside position first, but he could not steer the ball past the Leeds stopper who saved with his legs.
49'
CUCURELLA WITH ANOTHER SHOT AT GOAL
But again doesn't threaten Meslier, Jorginho looked a better option for Mount than the left back who had to turn on his right foot.
46'
LEEDS GET THE SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
No changes for Chelsea suprisingly.
HALF TIME
A HORROR HALF FOR CHELSEA
They started well and could have been two up themselves but Leeds were far stronger as the half wore on and changes must be madde now.
45'
CHELSEA LOOKING OUT OF IDEAS
Oh to be a fly on the wall of the Chelsea dressing room at half time.
40'
CUCURELLA MAKES HASH OF SHOT
Loftus-Cheek spun well in the box and cut back for the signing from Brighton but his attempted first-time side-foot flew well wide of the goal.
37'
Goal
Rodrigo
Leeds United
Goals1
On target2
Fouls2
Wide1
GOAL FOR LEEDS!
Rodrigo flicks a fantastic header home leaving Medny no chance. He met a fine ball from Harrison at the front post.