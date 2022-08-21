Leeds v Chelsea: Premier League LIVE - Leeds shock Blues with wonder show at Elland Road

Premier League / Matchday 3
Elland Road / 21.08.2022
Leeds United
Completed
3
0
1
Chelsea
    21/08/2022
    FULL TIME
    LEEDS GO SECOND!
    At least until Manchester City play. Heady times for The Whites. Thanks for following the game with us.
    87'
    AZPILICUETA COMES ON FOR STERLING
    84'
    RED CARD FOR KOULIBALY
    Almost a carbon copy of his first booking, a pretty needless foul 35 yards from goal and the referee has no hesitation in giving him a second yellow card.
    83'
    SUBSTITUTIONS FOR LEEDS
    Greenwood, Klich and Gelhardt come on for Harrison, Aaronson and Moreno.
    82'
    ZIYECH SHOOTS FROM THE EDGE OF BOX
    But it is blocked by Havertz in an offside position. The ball then drops for Sterling but his effort is stopped by Meslier anyway.
    77'
    CHILWELL COMES ON FOR MOUNT
    A substitution that confirms Tuchel knows the game is gone.
    72'
    NEARLY A FOURTH!
    Another fine cross from harrison, a low ball across the six-yard box which Cucurella gets to just in front of Rodrigo.
    70'
    SINISTERRA ON FOR JAMES
    His cross for the goal is James' last contribution.
    69'
    GOAL FOR LEEDS!
    Harrison turns home from close range, as Rodrigo steered James' cross into his path.
    65'
    NICE EFFORT FROM JAMES
    He struck the ball hard, low and early from nearly 30 yards out but Meslier got down well to push behind.
    64'
    ZIYECH AND PULISIC ON FOR BLUES
    Gallagher and Jorginho off.
    60'
    FORSHAW ON FOR ROSA
    Leeds make the first change.
    56'
    NICE BALL FROM JAMES
    Trying to pick out the driving run from Harrison at the far post but the ball is put behind for a corner.
    52'
    MESLIER DENIES GALLAGHER
    The England midfielder was onside, though the goal would have been ruled out as it struck Sterling in an offside position first, but he could not steer the ball past the Leeds stopper who saved with his legs.
    49'
    CUCURELLA WITH ANOTHER SHOT AT GOAL
    But again doesn't threaten Meslier, Jorginho looked a better option for Mount than the left back who had to turn on his right foot.
    46'
    LEEDS GET THE SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
    No changes for Chelsea suprisingly.
    HALF TIME
    A HORROR HALF FOR CHELSEA
    They started well and could have been two up themselves but Leeds were far stronger as the half wore on and changes must be madde now.
    45'
    CHELSEA LOOKING OUT OF IDEAS
    Oh to be a fly on the wall of the Chelsea dressing room at half time.
    40'
    CUCURELLA MAKES HASH OF SHOT
    Loftus-Cheek spun well in the box and cut back for the signing from Brighton but his attempted first-time side-foot flew well wide of the goal.
    37'
    GOAL FOR LEEDS!
    Rodrigo flicks a fantastic header home leaving Medny no chance. He met a fine ball from Harrison at the front post.