Leeds vs Everton live: Gordon's goal gives Toffees the lead

Premier League / Matchday 5
Elland Road / 30.08.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leeds-united/teamcenter.shtml
Leeds United
First half
0
1
44'
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/everton/teamcenter.shtml
Everton
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Matt Jones
    By
    Matt Jones
    Updated 30/08/2022 at 19:44 GMT
    44'
    KOCH BLASTS OVER
    The defender is urged to shoot by the crowd when 30-yards out, and he balloons the ball into the fans behind the goal
    43'
    HARRISON CROSS CLEARED
    The final ball from Leeds just hasn't been good enough. They've had so many chances to get a cross into the box, with another falling to Harrison, who hits the first man and it's cleared for a corner. As if to make matters worse, they take the corner short and waste it
    40'
    Live comment icon
    TYLER ADAMS BOOKED
    Everton try and take a quick free-kick, but the Leeds man gets himself in the way when only inches from the ball. Another silly yellow card
    40'
    LEEDS STRUGGLING UP TOP
    Sinisterra plays a lovely through ball to Brendan Aaronson, but his touch lets him down and Everton are able to clear
    35'
    EVERTON TIME-WASTING?
    Jesse Marsch certainly thinks so! He's point at his watch every time the Toffees have a dead ball to take!
    34'
    GOALS ELSEWHERE
    It's all going on at St Mary's, where Southampton have completely turned the tables on Chelsea
    Southampton v Chelsea: Live Premier League updates as Raheem Sterling scores again before Romeo
    32'
    SUPERB FROM GORDON
    He leaves Rasmus Kristensen in his wake before being bundled over by Robin Koch on the edge of the area. Demarai Gray's resulting free-kick is cleared
    32'
    Live comment icon
    RODRIGO WITHDRAWN
    This isn't good for Rodrigo. He goes off with what could be a dislocated shoulder. He's using his shirt as a sling and is replaced by Liverpool born Joe Gelhardt
    Rodrigo
    Off
    Rodrigo
    Leeds United
    Leeds United
    Fouls1
    Wide1
    Joe Gelhardt
    On
    Joe Gelhardt
    Leeds United
    Leeds United
    28'
    GREAT COVERAGE BY PICKFORD
    Rodrigo attempts to run onto an excellent through ball, but Jordan Pickford is terrifically positioned to dash off his line and clear. It looks like the Leeds forward has seriously injured his shoulder in the challenge though
    24'
    RODRIGO HEADS WIDE
    Leeds are looking dangerous. Rodrigo is picked out by a floated cross from the right, but nods wide of the near post from 10-yards out
    23'
    LEEDS NEARLY EQUALISE
    A cross into the box deflects of Patterson and skips across the six yard box, with Rodrigo not quite able to get his big toe on it to prod home
    20'
    Live comment icon
    DAVIES BOOKED
    He hasn't had many starting opportunities of late Tom Davies, but he's just earned himself a silly yellow card by leaving a foot in on Illan Meslier
    Tom Davies
    Yellow card
    Tom Davies
    Everton
    Everton
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Offsides1
    19'
    GORDON ON FIRE
    Gordon only scored his first away Premier League goal on Saturday. No he's got two in two games
    17'
    Live comment icon
    Anthony Gordon
    Goal
    Anthony Gordon
    Everton
    Everton
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls against1
    GOAL! LEEDS 0-1 EVERTON - GORDON OPENS THE SCORING
    Wow! Everton have barely broken forward yet, but Alex Iwobi plays an inch perfect pass to Anthony Gordon, who brilliantly slots into the back of the net from insdie the area.
    17'
    CAGEY OPENING
    17 minutes in and both teams are still feeling each other out. Leeds a definitely dominating in terms of possession and territory, but haven't done anything so far
    14'
    LAMPARD GETTING IT IN THE NECK
    Leeds and Frank Lampard have plenty of history from his time as Derby manager, including spy-gate and the Championship play-off semi-finals. He's the centre of attention for the home fans at the moment

    Image credit: PA Sport

    11'
    GOALS ELSEWHERE
    We may be awaiting our first shot at Goodison, but a handful of Premier League games kicked off at 7.45 and the deadlock's been broken at St Mary's
    Southampton v Chelsea: Live Premier League updates as Reece James misses out, Hakim Ziyech &amp;
    9'
    LEEDS CORNER AMOUNTS TO NOTHING
    Harrison swings in an early corner from the Leeds left, but it's easily cleared by Gordon at the near post
    5'
    EVERTON DEFENDING WELL
    The Toffees are pinned in their own half, but they've defended well so far, closing Leeds down as soon as they get anywhere near the 18-yard box
    3'
    EARLY PRESSING FROM LEEDS
    The hosts are having the better of the opening exchanges, with Jack Harrison looking lively down the left. No chances as yet, though