Leeds vs Everton live: Gordon's goal gives Toffees the lead
Premier League / Matchday 5
Elland Road / 30.08.2022
44'
KOCH BLASTS OVER
The defender is urged to shoot by the crowd when 30-yards out, and he balloons the ball into the fans behind the goal
43'
HARRISON CROSS CLEARED
The final ball from Leeds just hasn't been good enough. They've had so many chances to get a cross into the box, with another falling to Harrison, who hits the first man and it's cleared for a corner. As if to make matters worse, they take the corner short and waste it
40'
TYLER ADAMS BOOKED
Everton try and take a quick free-kick, but the Leeds man gets himself in the way when only inches from the ball. Another silly yellow card
40'
LEEDS STRUGGLING UP TOP
Sinisterra plays a lovely through ball to Brendan Aaronson, but his touch lets him down and Everton are able to clear
35'
EVERTON TIME-WASTING?
Jesse Marsch certainly thinks so! He's point at his watch every time the Toffees have a dead ball to take!
34'
32'
SUPERB FROM GORDON
He leaves Rasmus Kristensen in his wake before being bundled over by Robin Koch on the edge of the area. Demarai Gray's resulting free-kick is cleared
32'
RODRIGO WITHDRAWN
This isn't good for Rodrigo. He goes off with what could be a dislocated shoulder. He's using his shirt as a sling and is replaced by Liverpool born Joe Gelhardt
Off
Rodrigo
Leeds United
Fouls1
Wide1
On
Joe Gelhardt
Leeds United
28'
GREAT COVERAGE BY PICKFORD
Rodrigo attempts to run onto an excellent through ball, but Jordan Pickford is terrifically positioned to dash off his line and clear. It looks like the Leeds forward has seriously injured his shoulder in the challenge though
24'
RODRIGO HEADS WIDE
Leeds are looking dangerous. Rodrigo is picked out by a floated cross from the right, but nods wide of the near post from 10-yards out
23'
LEEDS NEARLY EQUALISE
A cross into the box deflects of Patterson and skips across the six yard box, with Rodrigo not quite able to get his big toe on it to prod home
20'
DAVIES BOOKED
He hasn't had many starting opportunities of late Tom Davies, but he's just earned himself a silly yellow card by leaving a foot in on Illan Meslier
Yellow card
Tom Davies
Everton
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Offsides1
19'
GORDON ON FIRE
Gordon only scored his first away Premier League goal on Saturday. No he's got two in two games
17'
Goal
Anthony Gordon
Everton
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
GOAL! LEEDS 0-1 EVERTON - GORDON OPENS THE SCORING
Wow! Everton have barely broken forward yet, but Alex Iwobi plays an inch perfect pass to Anthony Gordon, who brilliantly slots into the back of the net from insdie the area.
17'
CAGEY OPENING
17 minutes in and both teams are still feeling each other out. Leeds a definitely dominating in terms of possession and territory, but haven't done anything so far
14'
LAMPARD GETTING IT IN THE NECK
Leeds and Frank Lampard have plenty of history from his time as Derby manager, including spy-gate and the Championship play-off semi-finals. He's the centre of attention for the home fans at the moment
Image credit: PA Sport
11'
9'
LEEDS CORNER AMOUNTS TO NOTHING
Harrison swings in an early corner from the Leeds left, but it's easily cleared by Gordon at the near post
5'
EVERTON DEFENDING WELL
The Toffees are pinned in their own half, but they've defended well so far, closing Leeds down as soon as they get anywhere near the 18-yard box
3'
EARLY PRESSING FROM LEEDS
The hosts are having the better of the opening exchanges, with Jack Harrison looking lively down the left. No chances as yet, though