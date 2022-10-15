Leicester v Crystal Palace live: Foxes aiming to get off bottom of Premier League table
Premier League / Matchday 11
King Power Stadium / 15.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
90'+4
FULL TIME:
It finishes 0-0 with some boos ringing out. Leicester created more chances, Palace were more focused on getting a point, and the result moves them off the bottom albeit on goal difference.
90'+4
BOOKING:
Maddison booked for apparent simulation from Vardy's pass which means a one-game ban.
Yellow card
James Maddison
Leicester City
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
90'+3
CORNER:
Quick freekick from the hosts, Guehi puts it behind for a corner. The delivery is cleared away.
90'+1
CHANCE!
Iheanacho sets up Dewsbury-Hall whose deflected effort is saved.
90'
ADDED TIME:
We will have 4 added minutes.
88'
PALACE CORNER:
Eze's delivery comes out to Milivojevic, who misses his attempted volley, falls over and gives away a free-kick. Wow, what a waste.
85'
CLOSE!
Ayew sent a cross into the area that nearly caught Ward out with the ball dropping onto the top of his goal.
85'
SUB:
Iheanacho is on for Barnes.
Off
Harvey Barnes
Leicester City
On target1
Blocked Shots2
Fouls2
On
Kelechi Iheanacho
Leicester City
82'
SUB:
Praet is on for Tielemans, who has been quiet.
81'
BOOKING:
Vardy is booked after a rash challenge on Guehi.
Yellow card
Jamie Vardy
Leicester City
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
79'
FREEKICK:
Maddison's freekick hits the wall and its a corner. The delivery is flicked away and after a bit of pinball the keeper gathers.
77'
SUB:
Zaha is off for Mateta.
74'
CONTINUED FOXES PRESSURE:
Leicester are continuing to knock at the Eagles' door but are getting nothing.
72'
POOR FROM AMARTEY:
Amartey with a poor attempted backpass to Ward who just about gets it ahead of Ayew.
70'
CHANCE!
Maddison fires an effort towards the near post that Guaita saves.
-
65'
DOUBLE SUB:
Vardy and Mendy are on for Soumare and Daka.
Off
Patson Daka
Leicester City
On target1
Fouls against1
Offsides2
On
Jamie Vardy
Leicester City
65'
SUB:
The talented Olise is on Edouard.
Off
Odsonne Edouard
Crystal Palace
On target1
Fouls against1
On
Michael Olise
Crystal Palace
64'
CHANCE!
Edouard's clever effort towards the near post through a crowded box is parired behind by Ward.
The corner from Eze is too high and is headed away.
63'
GOOD DEFENDING:
Zaha cuts in form the left, gets outnumbered and his effort is charged down.