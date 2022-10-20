Leicester 2-0 Leeds - Robin Koch own goal, Harvey Barnes lifts Foxes off the bottom of the PL table

Premier League / Matchday 12
King Power Stadium / 20.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leicester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Leicester City
Completed
2
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leeds-united/teamcenter.shtml
Leeds United
    REPORT: LEICESTER 2-0 LEEDS
    Leicester move off bottom of table with win over Leeds to ease pressure on Rodgers
    End of 2nd Half
    FULL TIME!
    LEICESTER 2-0 LEEDS
    Leicester move off the bottom of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Leeds to ease some pressure on manager Brendan Rodgers.
    A Robin Koch own goal and a Harvey Barnes strike following a fine team move were enough to see Rodgers' side secure a vital win in their bid to climb the Premier League table. For Leeds, their wait for their first Premier League win since August continues as they suffered their third loss in a row.
    90+2'
    KLICH ATTEMPTS A CHIP
    It's an audacious attempt from the midfielder who looks to catch Ward off his line, but the goalkeeper can claim it relatively easily.
    90'
    FOUR MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
    87'
    LEEDS CORNER
    Harrison's cross into the box is a poor one. It's straight into the gloves of Ward.
    84'
    SUB FOR LEICESTER
    Barnes comes off to a standing ovation from the home support. Iheanacho takes his place.
    83'
    LEEDS PRESSURE
    Harrison's free-kick is headed to the edge of the box. Summerville shoots and his shot deflects out for a corner. The following corner is played short and Cooper meets the cross, but his header is over the bar.
    81'
    SUB FOR LEEDS
    Firpo comes off for Klich. The Pole is yet to start a Premier League game this season.
    77'
    YELLOW!
    Tielemans is booked for a sliding challenge.
    74'
    SINISTERRA COMES OFF
    Gelhardt takes his place.
    72'
    RODRIGO HAS A GO
    The Spaniard cuts in onto his left foot and fires a strike on goal but he lashes his effort wide.
    70'
    SUB FOR LEICESTER
    Perez comes on for Praet.
    66'
    OVER FROM PRAET!
    Leeds get caught out playing from the back! Daka picks the ball up on the edge of the box and lays it off for Praet, but he curls his strike over the bar.
    64'
    BAMFORD COMES OFF
    His wait for his 100th career league goal continues. Harrison takes his place.
    63'
    SUBS FOR LEICESTER
    Vardy and Soumare come off for Daka and Mendy.
    61'
    KRISTENSEN SHOOTS
    The Dane has an ambitious shot from outside the box which flies high and wide.
    58'
    LEEDS RETAINING POSSESSION
    But the visitors are doing very little with it. Leicester have sat a bit deeper at the start of this second half. It is perhaps a tad unsurprising as the Foxes seek only their second Premier League win of the season.
    56'
    TWO LEEDS CORNERS
    A dangerous inswinger is missed by Ward but it deflects behind for another corner. This time around Ward catches the corner.
    54'
    GOOD SAVE FROM WARD!
    An overhead kick from Llorente is blocked by his own team-mate Bamford before the ball ricochets out to Cooper. He stabs an effort on goal from point-blank range but Ward is there to meet it at the near post.
    52'
    SOUMARE BOOKED!
    The Frenchman is booked after putting in a rash sliding challenge on Sinisterra.
