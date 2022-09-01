Leicester v Man Utd: Premier League updates as Erik ten Hag names an unchanged side with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench
Premier League / Matchday 5
King Power Stadium / 01.09.2022
Advertisement
Ad
19:51
DEADLINE DAY
It's the transfer window's busiest day - deadline day!
You can follow all the latest rumours and done deals here as we get closer to the window slamming shut.Transfer Deadline Day LIVE - Depay in 'bombshell' Chelsea link, Aubameyang moves close, Luiz talks
19:45
NO MONEY TO SPEND
Leicester boss Rodgers has opened up in a pre-match interview about the club's lack of transfer activity.
He suggests there was no budget to spent due to financial constraints.
19:37
TEN HAG BUILDING
Despite concerning losses to Brighton and Brentford, Man United have responded with two wins in their last two. The win against Liverpool has triggered a change in feeling around the club and there is now belief Erik ten Hag can build the club back up again.
He has spent heavily and the signing of Antony from Ajax for £85million in a transfer that was completed this morning proves he is also being backed in the market. Antony was not signed in time to play tonight.
19:29
LEICESTER STRUGGLING
It has been an awful start to the season and an awful transfer window for Leicester.
The Foxes are bottom of the table without a win this season.
Additionally, it's been a tough transfer window for the club selling Wesley Fofana to Chelsea for big money with him falling out with Leicester in the process on top of losing their club captain Kasper Schmeichel.
Leicester have made just two signings this summer and one was a third choice goalkeeper.
19:19
MAN UNITED TEAM NEWS
Erik ten Hag is clearly happy with the side that defeated Southampton last time out as he names an unchanged side.
That means Cristiano Ronaldo, captain Harry Maguire and new signing Casemiro are on the bench.
19:16
LEICESTER TEAM NEWS
Brendan Rodgers will be delighted that James Maddison has recovered from a knock that kept him out their last match - a 2-1 loss to Chelsea. He is back in the starting XI tonight.
19:11
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of Manchester United's trip to Leicester.
We have got the match build-up, game updates and post-match reaction coming up.
Image credit: Getty Images