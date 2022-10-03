Leicester City v Nottingham Forest live! - Latest from King Power Stadium ahead of this East Midlands Derby!
Premier League / Matchday 9
King Power Stadium / 03.10.2022
Live
2'
OVER!
Leicester come forward straight away, and the ball drops for Dewsbury-Hall outside the area, but his long-range effort is speculative at best and it flashes well over the bar.
1'
KICK-OFF
We are underway here at the King Power! Leicester get the ball rolling.
19:55
PLAYERS ARE OUT ONTO THE PITCH
The atmosphere is fantastic here at the King Power Stadium!
19:50
NOT LONG TO GO
19:40
PRE-MATCH STATS
- Leicester remain the only winless side in the Premier League this season (D1, L6), and they last failed to win any of their first four home games of a league campaign in 2001-02 (D2, L2), a season which they finished bottom and were relegated.
- Nottingham Forest have lost their last four league games on the bounce, conceding at least twice in all of them. They last suffered five straight league defeats in 2004.
19:35
RECENT RECORD
Leicester have not been successful in this fixture since May 2013 - a 3-2 win at the City Ground.
Since then, the sides have played three times, with Forest winning two, and the other match ending in a 2-2 draw.
19:30
THIRTY MINUTES UNTIL KICK-OFF
19:25
FIRST LEAGUE MEETING FOR EIGHT YEARS
The last league meeting between these two sides took place back in 2014, when both teams plied their trade in the Championship. That match finished 2-2 at the City Ground.
However, the last competitive meeting came last season in the FA Cup, as Forest took the East Midlands bragging rights by thrashing Leicester 4-1 at home in the fourth round of the competition.
19:20
BOTTOM TWO SIDES BATTLE IT OUT
Leicester City sit rock bottom of the league table, after an appalling start to the season that has seen the Foxes fail to pick up a single win from any of their seven league matches, as Brendan Rodgers' future at the helm of the club remains in major doubt.
As for Forest, the realities of life in the Premier League have begun to bite, and Steve Cooper's side sit in 19th place with just four points from a possible 21.
19:15
Nottingham Forest
FOREST STARTING LINE-UP
Steve Cooper has also named his starting line-up for Nottingham Forest, as he makes three changes from their defeat to Bournemouth before the international break.
Nott'm Forest: Henderson, Kouyate, Cook (C), McKenna, Williams, Lodi, O'Brien, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Awoniyi, Johnson.
Subs: Hennessey, Aurier, Boly, Worrall, Yates, Mangala, Freuler, Dennis, Surridge.
19:10
Leicester City
LEICESTER CITY TEAM NEWS
Brendan Rodgers has named his Leicester starting line-up for this big match.
Leicester: Ward, Castagne, Evans (C), Faes, Justin, Ndidi, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Vardy.
Subs: Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Amartey, Daka, Praet, Iversen, Thomas, Soumare.
19:05
GOOD EVENING!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text updates of this evening's East Midlands Derby between Leicester City and Nottingham Forest at the King Power Stadium.
Team news will be with you shortly!
Image credit: Getty Images