Liverpool v Bournemouth LIVE - JURGEN KLOPP'S SIDE SEEKING FIRST PREMIER LEAGUE WIN OF THE SEASON
Premier League / Matchday 4
Anfield / 27.08.2022
Live
15'
FREE KICK, BOURNEMOUTH
Kieffer Moore holds up play well and earns the foul off Gomez, who hands off the Welshman. A chance for the Cherries to regroup and get the ball in the box.
14'
FREE KICK, BOURNEMOUTH
Diaz is a bit too aggressive on Mepham in the defensive half.
12'
NON STOP HARASSMENT
This is gegenpressing at its finest. Liverpool aren't giving their opponents a chance to breathe when on the ball, with Elliott and Henderson going hunting to support the front three in the press. Fabinho and the centre-backs are pushing so high to limit the space Bournemouth have to play out, forcing quick turnovers.
10'
BOURNEMOUTH IN A 4-2-3-1
They tried a sly 4-2-3-1 switch in the opening minutes, and it's backfired spectacularly. Lerma and Cook have been over-run in midfield already, with Liverpool swarming and suffocating them in their own half. Sensei and Mepham don't know what's hit them.
8'
NO MESSING ABOUT
Liverpool are on fire in these early stages. Bournemouth are shell-shocked. Travers holds the ball as the Cherries look to build out, but they're being sliced through far too easily at the moment.
6'
GOALLL!!!
It's two! Harvey Elliott is the scorer, curling it beautifully beyond Travers, and Liverpool have a dream start with a two-nil cushion! They've come flying out of the blocks, and Elliott is the man of the moment!
4'
VAR CONFIRMS!
A nightmare start for Scott Parker and Bournemouth; 1-0.
3'
Goal
Luis Díaz
Liverpool
Goals1
On target1
GOALLLL!!!
The early breakthrough that Liverpool craved! It's Luis Diaz, rising highest to nod home Harvey Elliott cross. What a start. 1-0.
3'
FIRST SHOT
Roberto Firmino has the first swipe of the game, but it's straight at Travers.
2'
5-3-2 FOR BOURNEMOUTH
It's a front two for the visitors, with Ryan Christie up top with Kieffer Moore, meaning that Anthony and Tavernier are either side of Lewis Cook.
1st Half
1'
KICK OFF
We're underway.
14:58
THE PLAYERS ARE OUT
... as the anticipation builds. You'll never walk alone blares.
14:55
FIVE MINUTES TO GO
The atmosphere is building, and Klopp had some final words about a new midfielder...
14:50
TEN MINUTES TO KICK OFF
Will Mohamed Salah pay dividends for Fantasy Premier League managers this weekend?
14:45
QUARTER OF AN HOUR TO GO
14:40
A SPECIAL GUEST?
20 minutes to kick off.
14:35
14:30
HALF AN HOUR TO KICK OFF
And here are the two teams once more, for those that missed them:
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson, A-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Diaz... Subs: Adrian, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Davies, Milner, van den Berg, Carvalho.
Bournemouth (5-4-1): Travers, Smith, Lerma, Senesi, Mepham, Zemura, Christie, Cook, Tavernier, Anthony, Moore... Subs: Neto, Hill, Bevan, Stacey, Billing, Pearson, Marcondes, Solanke, Saydee.
14:25
CHELSEA V LEICESTER CITY
14:25
WRONG GAME?
