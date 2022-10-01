Liverpool v Brighton Live! - The latest from Anfield as Leandro Trossard has hat-trick!
Premier League / Matchday 9
Anfield / 01.10.2022
Thanks for joining us.
Trossard nets hat-trick as Brighton grab draw at Liverpool in six-goal thriller
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
FULL-TIME: LIVERPOOL 3-3 BRIGHTON
And breathe. What a thrilling game at Anfield, as Brighton snatch a deserved point at the death! Report to follow.
90+1'
WHAT A SAVE!
Alexander-Arnold opts to hit the free-kick, and he bends it over the wall, but Sanchez makes a brilliant save to just about tip it past the post!
90'
FIVE ADDED MINUTES!
There will be five minutes of added time. Liverpool win a free-kick from 30-yards out as Welbeck fouls Fabinho.
89'
Liverpool
Late change for Liverpool as Nunez replaces Thiago.
87'
Liverpool
Off
Leandro Trossard
Brighton & Hove Albion
Goals3
On target4
On
Tariq Lamptey
Brighton & Hove Albion
86'
Liverpool
Yellow card
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Wide2
Free Kicks5
83'
Brighton & Hove Albion
Goal
Leandro Trossard
Brighton & Hove Albion
Goals3
On target4
GOAL! BRIGHTON EQUALISE!
Anfield are stunned here! Mitoma sends a cross across the box from the left, and Van Dijk completely misses his clearance. Welbeck leaves the ball for Trossard to strike, and the Belgian has his hat-trick despite Alisson's best efforts to keep it out!
79'
TROSSARD BACK ON PITCH
The good news is that Trossard is now back on the pitch, after the visitors were just about to replace him with Lamptey.
77'
STOPPAGE IN PLAY
Trossard is down for Brighton in what will be a concern for the Seagulls bench.
75'
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton also follow suit and make their first change of the game as Lallana replaces the booked Estupinian.
Off
Pervis Estupiñán
Brighton & Hove Albion
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Adam Lallana
Brighton & Hove Albion
75'
Liverpool
Liverpool make another change as Jota comes on for Firmino.
Off
Roberto Firmino
Liverpool
Goals2
On target3
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
On
Diogo Jota
Liverpool
73'
WHAT A SAVE!
Alisson keeps Liverpool in front! Estupinian advances down the left flank, before cutting it back for Welbeck in the centre with a clipped cross. Welbeck gets his header on target, but Alisson makes a big save to keep it out.
72'
ACROSS THE FACE OF GOAL!
Brighton are knocking on the door! Mac Allister does really well down the right to dig out a low cross, with Welbeck the intended target, but the ball flashes across the face of goal!
69'
CUT OUT!
Mitoma does really well down the left to get past Matip and Alexander-Arnold, and he tries to cut it back for Welbeck in the area, but Liverpool once again cut it out. That has been the story of the second half.
65'
Brighton & Hove Albion
Off
Pascal Groß
Brighton & Hove Albion
Fouls2
Corners1
On
Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton & Hove Albion
64'
Liverpool
Own goal
Adam Webster
Brighton & Hove Albion
Own goal1
Free Kicks1
GOALLLL! LIVERPOOL HAVE THREE!
The hosts have completely turned this game around, and it is a scrappy goal!
A corner comes in from the right-hand side from Alexander-Arnold and Sanchez comes off his line for the ball, but he completely misses it! The ball then cannons off the arm of Adam Webster and into the back of the net.
59'
Liverpool
Elliott also comes on for Henderson.
Off
Jordan Henderson
Liverpool
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
On
Harvey Elliott
Liverpool
59'
Liverpool
Double Liverpool change. First up sees Milner replace Tsimikas.
Off
Kostas Tsimikas
Liverpool
Free Kicks3
Corners2
On
James Milner
Liverpool
56'
BIG CHANCE!
Firmino should have his hat-trick! Alexander Arnold plays a through ball to Henderson, who overlaps on the right. He digs out a cross to the centre of the area for Firmino to meet with his head, but his header is straight at Sanchez!