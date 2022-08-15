Liverpool v Crystal Palace live - Wilfried Zaha puts Palace ahead at Anfield
Premier League / Matchday 2
Anfield / 15.08.2022
20:51
Place have played well and could've gone further ahead, but if they give Liverpool a similar number of decrnt chances in the second half, they're going home with nil pwa.
20:51
HALF-TIME: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace
45+3'
LIVERPOOL SHOULD SCORE!
The corner is half-cleared, Elliott lofts over the top for Nunez, who's in ... but he mishits his shot and, though it looks it nonetheless, it skips off the turf and onto the post, then Van Dijk mishits the follow-up!
45+2'
LIVERPOOL WIN A CORNER
Can thry make it count?
45'
THERE'LL BE THREE ADDED MINUTES
Can Liverpool ank themselves level?
45'
44'
ALEXANDER-ARNOLD SENDS SALAH AWAY
And he clips a decent ball back for Elliott ... but he can't get any power on his header despite arriving on the burst, and Guaita catches easily.
41'
PALACE ARE ENJOYING THEMSELVES NOW!
Clyne moves the ball infield to Doucoure, whose first-time pass sticks Zaha in, this time right of centre! But a heavy touch means he's struggling when Alisson comes out, and shonuff the keeper blocks the eventuating shot with his body. Palace are picking gaps in the Liverpool defence though!
40'
IT'S BEEN A WHILE SINCE LIVERPOOL CREATED ANYTHING
And when Ayew robs Diaz, Diaz hails him down and is booked.
38'
SUDDENLY LIVERPOOL LOOK SHAKY AT THE BACK
Now they give it away and Zaha strides forward, opening body but sidefoting a finish straight at Alisson.
37'
THEY'RE GROWING IN CONFIDENCE THOUGH
Zaha finding Doucoure, who slams over the top.
37'
ALEXANDER-ARNOLD HAS TWO DIGS FROM THE EDGE
Both are blocked at source. Palace have done a decent job so far, but they'll need another to get a point, I imagine.
35'
33'
THIS IS THE SIXTH LEAGUE GAME IN A ROW
In which Liverpool have conceded first.
32'
GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace (Zaha) This is a glorious goal, and exactly what Palace came for! Guaita cleared nicely for Eze who slipped a lovely pass in behind for Zaha, who'd put himself in race with Phillips. He's away before the defender even turns, left of centre, then he composes, opens body, and sidefoots a lovely finish across Alisson into the far side-netting! Now then!
31'
THAT'S THE FIRST PROPER SAVE GUAITA HAS MADE
His defenders have protected him well, but Liverpool also haven't tested him enough.
30'
ALEXANDER-ARNOLD TURNS UP AT INSIDE-LEFT
Swivels and floats a luscious pass over the top for Salah, attacking the space in behind on the opposite side. But he can't get requisite power on his header and Guaita catches easily enough.
29'
ALEXANDER-ARNOLD THUNKS A CLEARANCE
Which Clyne had better cut out because there are three attackers in pursuit ... but he does well.
27'
ELLIOTT CUSHIONS A BALL INTO NUNEZ
Who lays it back off into his path ... but again, Palace regroup well and Ward makes another block.
26'
IT'S BACK TO ATTACK v DEFENCE
Palace can't get out. They'll be concerned, or should be, that though their last-ditch defending has been good, they've struggled to limit Liverpool's clear-cut chances.