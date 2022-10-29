Liverpool - Leeds United

Premier League / Matchday 14
Anfield / 29.10.2022
Liverpool
Not started
-
-
Leeds United
Lineups

Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-4-2
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
4-5-1
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-4-2
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
Leeds United logo
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
3

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Liverpool

Leeds United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
1191128
2
Manchester CityMCI
1182126
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1272323
4
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1256121
5
ChelseaCHE
1163221
8
LiverpoolLIV
1144316
18
Leeds UnitedLEE
112369
