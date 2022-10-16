Liverpool v Manchester City LIVE - Updates from Anfield as Alexander-Arnold is benched; Haaland starts, Milner at right-back
Premier League / Matchday 11
Anfield / 16.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
90'
FULL TIME
What. A. Game.
90'
SUBSTITUTION
Tsimikas replaces the injured Jota.
94'
WHAT A BALL
... from Foden, putting one it at pace, and it just evades the onrushing Ruben Dias!
93'
CLOSE!
Really well done by Nunez down the left as he skips away from Cancelo, fizzing one on the ground for Alexander-Arnold, who slides in and can't convert!
92'
RUNNING DOWN THE CLOCK
How can Liverpool see this one out?
90'
FREE KICK, CITY
Jota is booked for a cynical foul on Cancelo. There are six added minutes.
Yellow card
Diogo Jota
Liverpool
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
90'
SUBSTITUTION
Alexander-Arnold is on for Salah.
Off
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
Goals1
On target1
Wide2
Offsides1
On
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool
89'
SUBSTITUTION
Alvarez is on for Gundogan.
Off
Ilkay Gündogan
Manchester City
On target2
Blocked Shots2
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
On
Julián Álvarez
Manchester City
88'
WHAT'S HE DOING!
Nunez led a 3-on-1 charge with Salah screaming for it on the right, but the Uruguayan was selfish, not getting his head up and shooting aimlessly!
87'
COMING TOGETHER
Salah and Bernardo Silva have another coming together as the Portuguese gestures towards the Egyptian, but there's nothing doing according to VAR.
86'
RED CARD
Jurgen Klopp is sent off! He was angry about a foul on Salah by Silva, and the Liverpool manager is off!
84'
FREE KICK, CITY
Thiago is booked for a nasty challenge on Rodri.
Yellow card
Thiago
Liverpool
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
84'
4-4-2
It's definitely more of a defensive 4-4-2 for Liverpool now. Salah and Nunez are the strikers, with Carvalho and Jota wide. City work a corner short to Gundogan, whose cross-shot is gathered by Alisson.
82'
WHAT AN INTERCEPTION
... by van Dijk. A great cross from Canelo into Haaland, but van Dijk throws himself at it ti turn it behind.
81'
SMASHED AWAY
... by Robertson.
81'
CORNER, LIVERPOOL
Cancelo wins the set piece off Jota.
79'
YELLOW CARD
Akanji is booked for a foul on Jota.
Yellow card
Manuel Akanji
Manchester City
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
76'
Goal
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
Goals1
On target1
Wide2
Offsides1
GOAL!
Liverpool are ahead, and it's Mo Salah! A dreadful mistake from Joao Cancelo after an excellent Alisson pick-out. He raced through, beating Ederson at the second attempt, dinking the Brazilian with great aplomb.
73'
SUBSTITUTION
Fabio Carvalho replaces Harvey Elliott.
Off
Harvey Elliott
Liverpool
Blocked Shots2
Fouls1
On
Fabio Carvalho
Liverpool
72'
SUBSTITUTION
Henderson replaces Fabinho.
Off
Fabinho
Liverpool
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Jordan Henderson
Liverpool