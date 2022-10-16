Liverpool v Manchester City LIVE - Updates from Anfield as Alexander-Arnold is benched; Haaland starts, Milner at right-back

Premier League / Matchday 11
Anfield / 16.10.2022
Liverpool
Completed
1
0
Manchester City
    Oli Gent
    By
    Oli Gent
    Updated 16/10/2022 at 17:27 GMT
    90'
    FULL TIME
    What. A. Game.
    90'
    SUBSTITUTION
    Tsimikas replaces the injured Jota.
    94'
    WHAT A BALL
    ... from Foden, putting one it at pace, and it just evades the onrushing Ruben Dias!
    93'
    CLOSE!
    Really well done by Nunez down the left as he skips away from Cancelo, fizzing one on the ground for Alexander-Arnold, who slides in and can't convert!
    92'
    RUNNING DOWN THE CLOCK
    How can Liverpool see this one out?
    90'
    FREE KICK, CITY
    Jota is booked for a cynical foul on Cancelo. There are six added minutes.
    90'
    SUBSTITUTION
    Alexander-Arnold is on for Salah.
    89'
    SUBSTITUTION
    Alvarez is on for Gundogan.
    88'
    WHAT'S HE DOING!
    Nunez led a 3-on-1 charge with Salah screaming for it on the right, but the Uruguayan was selfish, not getting his head up and shooting aimlessly!
    87'
    COMING TOGETHER
    Salah and Bernardo Silva have another coming together as the Portuguese gestures towards the Egyptian, but there's nothing doing according to VAR.
    86'
    RED CARD
    Jurgen Klopp is sent off! He was angry about a foul on Salah by Silva, and the Liverpool manager is off!
    84'
    FREE KICK, CITY
    Thiago is booked for a nasty challenge on Rodri.
    84'
    4-4-2
    It's definitely more of a defensive 4-4-2 for Liverpool now. Salah and Nunez are the strikers, with Carvalho and Jota wide. City work a corner short to Gundogan, whose cross-shot is gathered by Alisson.
    82'
    WHAT AN INTERCEPTION
    ... by van Dijk. A great cross from Canelo into Haaland, but van Dijk throws himself at it ti turn it behind.
    81'
    SMASHED AWAY
    ... by Robertson.
    81'
    CORNER, LIVERPOOL
    Cancelo wins the set piece off Jota.
    79'
    YELLOW CARD
    Akanji is booked for a foul on Jota.
    76'
    GOAL!
    Liverpool are ahead, and it's Mo Salah! A dreadful mistake from Joao Cancelo after an excellent Alisson pick-out. He raced through, beating Ederson at the second attempt, dinking the Brazilian with great aplomb.
    73'
    SUBSTITUTION
    Fabio Carvalho replaces Harvey Elliott.
    72'
    SUBSTITUTION
    Henderson replaces Fabinho.
