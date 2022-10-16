Liverpool - Manchester City
Premier League / Matchday 11
Anfield / 16.10.2022
Live
Live commentary
24'
CLOSE!
A first real sighting of goal fro Liverpool as well as van Dijk booms a cross-field ball for Milner, who crosses with venom. Ederson parries, and it falls for Robertson, who lashes over!
21'
WELL HELD
The ball falls for Elliott to cross and Jota meets the delivery, but his tame header is held by Ederson.
21'
CORNER, LIVERPOOL
Salah runs at Ake and throws him to one side, but the Dutchman recovers to concede the corner.
Lineups
4-3-3
4-3-3
Statistics
0
Goals
0
37%
Possession
63%
2
Corners
0
1
1
0
1
1
Shots on target
1
1
Shots off target
0
44
Total passes
16
