Liverpool - Manchester City

Premier League / Matchday 11
Anfield / 16.10.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
First half
0
0
24'
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
Live commentary

24'
Live comment icon
CLOSE!
A first real sighting of goal fro Liverpool as well as van Dijk booms a cross-field ball for Milner, who crosses with venom. Ederson parries, and it falls for Robertson, who lashes over!
21'
Live comment icon
WELL HELD
The ball falls for Elliott to cross and Jota meets the delivery, but his tame header is held by Ederson.
21'
CORNER, LIVERPOOL
Salah runs at Ake and throws him to one side, but the Dutchman recovers to concede the corner.

Lineups

Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3

Statistics

Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
0

Goals

0
37%
Possession
63%
2
Corners
0
1
1
0
1
1
Shots on target
1
1
Shots off target
0
44
Total passes
16

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
1090127
2
Manchester CityMCI
1073024
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1072123
4
ChelseaCHE
961219
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
951316
11
LiverpoolLIV
925211
