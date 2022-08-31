Liverpool v Newcastle Live: Alexander Isak scores goal on Premier League debut as Newcastle lead Liverpool at Anfield
Premier League / Matchday 5
Anfield / 31.08.2022
Live
HT
HALF TIME IS CALLED
Another slow start for LIverpool sees the Reds go into half time a goal down. Meanwhile Newcastle will be delighted, especially Premier League new man Isak, who netted a goal just 35 minutes into his debut.
45+3
CORNER AFTER CORNER
Liverpool have another corner, which Alexander-Arnold whips over the head of everyone. A ball back into the box by Elliott is then cleared out for another corner by Trippier.
45+1'
LIVERPOOL CORNER
Liverpool are awarded a corner as the fourth official puts up his board to call four minutes of added time. Alexander-Arnold's cross is delivered straight into the hands of Pope though.
43'
KLOPP'S FURY
Klopp is engaged in a heated debate with Howe on the touchline.The Liverpool manager is furious.
41'
LIVERPOOL TRY TO RESPOND QUICKLY
Liverpool try to bounce back. Alexander-Arnold fizzes a low cross into the box but it's well cleared by Newcastle. Then Liverpool have a corner which Robertson takes, but it's nodded away.
38'
Goal
Alexander Isak
Newcastle United
GOAL! LIVERPOOL 0-1 NEWCASTLE
What a finish. Alexander-Arnold's crossfield pass is intercepted by Newcastle and the ball eventually finds itself to Longstaff.
The midfielder then plays a through pass to Newcastle's record signing Isak, who smashes a ball past Alisson and into the Liverpool net.
35'
LIVERPOOL KNOCKING ON THE DOOR
Liverpool are applying the pressure, and zipping the ball around the Newcastle box, but so far Newcastle have defended brilliantly.
34'
DIAZ MISSES MASSIVE CHANCE
Liverpool break, and Firmino picks up the ball 30 yards from goal and feeds a brilliant pass to Diaz. The Colombian then rounds Pope and from a tight-ish angle attempts to pass the ball into an empty net. However his effort sails over the bar. So, so close!
33'
WELL DEFENDED
Targett whips a free kick into the Liverpool box but it's glanced away by Firmino. Liverpool then break...
29'
HAND BALL SHOUT???
A long ball to Salah is brought down and appears to catch Burn on the arm, but it's waved away by the referee and VAR don't seem to be interested either.
28'
TRIPPIER FREE KICK
Newcastle win a free kick on the edge of the Liverpool box and Trippier steps up. The England man's strike goes through a little gap in the wall but is straight at Alisson in the LIverpool goal.
Our first shot on target.
24'
LIVERPOOL CORNER
A brilliant Liverpool passing move sees Diaz pick up the ball, and feed Robertson on the overlap. The full back's cross goes out for a corner...
Alexander-Arnold takes the subsequent set piece which finds Salah at the back post, but the Egyptian is unable to recycle the ball into a decent area and the chance comes to nothing.
21'
LIVERPOOL CORNER
The first corner of the game, but it is well cleared by Newcastle and comes to nothing.
19'
CHANCE FOR LIVEPOOL
Diaz takes on two Newcastle defenders, and makes his way to the Newcastle by-line. He then cuts back a low cross into the box but Burn does well to poke the ball away from Salah, who was ready to pounce in the box.
16'
FRASER FIRES OVER
Salah gives the ball away to Isak, who gallops forward before laying off the ball to a team-mate. Newcastle then tap the ball around well, until a pass is fed to Fraser in a pocket of space on the edge of the box.
The diminutive winger takes a brilliant first touch to set himself up for a shot but then fires over the bar. A decent move.
11'
ISAK'S FIRST TOUCHES
The Newcastle forward picks up the ball on the left wing, cuts onto his right foot and attempts to curl a ball into the top corner. Unfortunately it's no where near the top corner, or in fact, the goal. Liverpool goal kick.
8'
DIAZ HEAVILY INVOLVED
Henderson picks up the ball 40 yards from goal, and clips a ball over the top towards Diaz, but the winger is just short of reaching the ball. So close.
Then moments later, Diaz and Lascelles collide in a 50-50 challenge, with the Newcastle defender coming out of it worse for ware.
5'
TRENT PASSES FIRST TEST
It's been a fast start.
Fraser takes on Alexander-Arnold, who can be suspect defensively, but the England full back does well to ease the winger off the ball. Liverpool then launch a counter attack but it comes to nothing.
3'
POPE DOWN
Pope receives treatment, seemingly complaining about problems with his vision. He's going to carry on for now. Howe certainly won't want any more injuries to key players such as the goalkeeper.
2'
SALAH FRUSTRATED
Diaz picks up the ball on the left, cuts onto his favoured right foot and whips a ball into the box. Salah tries to get on the end of it but misses the ball completely.