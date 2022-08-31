Liverpool - Newcastle United

Premier League / Matchday 5
Anfield / 31.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newcastle-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
Newcastle United
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
3-4-3
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
Newcastle United logo
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Liverpool

Newcastle United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
440012
2
Manchester CityMCI
431010
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
431010
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
531110
5
FulhamFUL
52218
10
Newcastle UnitedNEW
41306
12
LiverpoolLIV
41215
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Deflected Fornals goal gives West Ham a narrow win over Aston Villa

28/08/2022 at 15:08

Premier League

Kane scores twice, has penalty saved as Spurs see off Forest

28/08/2022 at 17:48

Related matches

Crystal Palace
1
0
Brentford
68'
Fulham
2
1
Brighton & Hove Albion
69'
Southampton
2
1
Chelsea
52'
Leeds United
0
1
Everton
Half-time

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 31 August 2022.

Catch the latest Liverpool and Newcastle United news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.