Liverpool vs Southampton LIVE! New Saints boss takes side for first time at Anfield
Premier League / Matchday 16
Anfield / 12.11.2022
Live
16'
GREAT SAVE FROM BAZUNU
Nunez put in a fine cross from the left flank and it looked like Salah was going to put the Reds back in front but the Saints stopper made himself big and denied the striker from six yards out.
14'
SAINTS NOT LETTING LIVERPOOL SETTLE ON BALL ANYWHERE ON PITCH
A sign of the philosophy of their new coach it seems.
9'
Goal
Ché Adams
Southampton
Goals1
On target1
Wide1
GOAL FOR SOUTHAMPTON!
Adams gets the Saints back on level terms. A fine set piece from Ward-Prowse from the left flank which Adams gets to before Alisson and heads home from six yards out.
6'
Goal
Roberto Firmino
Liverpool
Goals1
On target1
GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL!
A free kick from the right flank from Robertson is flicked at goal from fully 15 yards from Firmino but Bazunu is slow to go down and cannot keep the ball from crossing the line.
5'
CALETA-CAR GOEES INTO THE BOOK
He fouls Salah to stop the forward attacking on the break.
2'
ELYOUNOUSSI SETS UP AN EARLY CHANCE
But Adams heads wide of the goal.
1'
SOUTHAMPTON GET THE GAME UNDERWAY
14:54
ATMOSPHERE BUILDING AT ANFIELD
It is the last chance the fans will get to see their side at home until the penultimate day of the year, when they host Leicester.
14:44
BIG GAME FOR BOTH SIDES
Liverpool can close in on the Champions League qualification or Southampton get out of the bottom three with a win.
14:34
JUST ONE CHANGE FOR LIVERPOOL
Gomez starts for the Reds in place of Konate who has a minor knock, one not severe enough to keep him out of the World Cup.
14:24
THREE CHANGES FROM NEW SAINTS BOSS NATHAN JONES
The former Luton boss has brought Caleta-Car, Lavia and Alan Armstrong into the side who lost 4-1 at home to Newcastle, with Larios, Maitland-Biles and Walcott dropping out of the first eleven.
14:14
UNLUCKY ENGLAND STAR WARD-PROWSE LEADS SIDE AT ANFIELD
James Ward-Prowse, who did not quite make Gareth Southgate's final 26 for Qatar, will lead Southampton onto the field this afternoon.
14:09
STRONG SIDE SELECTED BY KLOPP IN LAST GAME BEFORE BREAK
14:05
HELLO AND WELCOME!
Thanks for joining us for coverage of the final Premier League game for Liverpool and Southampton before the break for the World Cup.