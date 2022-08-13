Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth live updates - latest Premier League score as City go three up!
Premier League / Matchday 2
Etihad Stadium / 13.08.2022
Live
74'
MAN CITY CHANGE
Manchester City make a change as Erling Haaland is replaced by Julian Alvarez. Despite not scoring today, the Norwegian has contributed with an assist.
Off
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
On
Julián Álvarez
Manchester City
71'
ALL GOOD FOR GREALISH
Grealish seems to have shaken off the knock, and the attacker is back on the turf. Just over fifteen minutes to go.
69'
INJURY
City try to attack again via some quick passing. Grealish cannot control Silva's inviting cross from the right, and jars his foot. The attacker stays down and gets checked over by the physios.
67'
WATER BREAK
Play is briefly stopped so the players can take on more liquids in this sweltering heat.
64'
64'
Manchester City
CITY ALSO MAKE A DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION
Manchester City also make their second and third changes.
Off: Dias, Gundogan
On: Silva, Stones
Off
Ilkay Gündogan
Manchester City
On
Bernardo Silva
Manchester City
63'
Bournemouth
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR CHERRIES
Scott Parker shuffles his pack.
Off: Christie, Cook
On: Stanislas, Billing
Off
Ryan Christie
Bournemouth
On
Junior Stanislas
Bournemouth
62'
CITY KEEP COMING
Once again, City attack. Haaland cannot quite meet Walker's cross into the area, but luckily for Cancelo, the ball drops to him. He carries it inside, but his shot on goal is closed down before any danger can ensue.
60'
OFF-TARGET!
City are still trying to get a fourth!
Mahrez cuts inside from the right of the box, and finds Gundogan in some space. However, the German's shot is wide of the mark and is off-target.
58'
WELL OVER!
De Bruyne tries to go for goal from the edge of the box, but for once, he gets it all wrong and the shot goes well over the bar and does not test Travers.
56'
YELLOW CARD
Chris Mepham is shown the second yellow card of the afternoon after checking back Jack Grealish mid-dribble.
Yellow card
Chris Mepham
Bournemouth
55'
SAVE!
Travers makes a crucial stop to keep De Bruyne out! The Belgian races to latch onto Gundogan's through pass, and fires a low effort towards the near post, but Travers does well to keep it out.
54'
RARE FORAY FORWARD FOR CHERRIES
Again, Bournemouth have a rare attack, as Smith tries to send a cross into the box. However, Ederson claims it comfortably.
52'
OFFSIDE!
Grealish tries to cut the ball back from the byline, but it is cut out. However, nothing materialises as the flag goes up for offside.
51'
CITY HAVE PICKED UP WHERE THEY LEFT OFF
Manchester City have started the second half just as they finished the first, as they are moving the ball around nice and quick. Bournemouth cannot get a sniff, and instead have to try their best to keep their shape off the ball.
46'
CITY CHANGE
City make one change at half-time, as Phil Foden is replaced by Jack Grealish.
Off
Phil Foden
Manchester City
Goals1
Assists1
On target2
Corners3
On
Jack Grealish
Manchester City
2nd Half
45'
SECOND HALF
We are back underway here.
End of 1st Half
45+4'
HALF-TIME: MANCHESTER CITY 3-0 AFC BOURNEMOUTH
The whistle goes here after four minutes of stoppages, and City, as expected, are firmly in control here at the Etihad Stadium.
Image credit: Getty Images
45+2
CAN'T REACH IT!
Foden whips in a cross with his left foot - Haaland dives to try and reach it but he cannot quite make the contact on the ball. City are trying hard to get a fourth!