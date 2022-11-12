Premier League result: Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City beaten by Brentford as Ivan Toney scores twice in their final match before the World Cup
Premier League / Matchday 16
Etihad Stadium / 12.11.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+12'
FULL TIME!
Man City 1-2 Brentford.
90+10'
OFF THE LINE!
It's 3 v 1 for the Bees. It's played to Toney for the hat-trick - but it's hacked off the line!
90+8'
Goal
Ivan Toney
Brentford
Goals2
On target5
Fouls2
Fouls against1
GOAL! MAN CITY 1-2 BRENTFORD
Toney at the double! The forward taps in Dasilva's cross from close range after a brilliant counter attack.
90+7'
MAN CITY ATTEMPT
Rodri shoots from long range - blocked!
Foden takes aim from 25 yards - but it deflects just over.
90+6'
CITY CONTINUE TO PROBE
The home team are knocking on the door but Brentford continue to look quite comfortable.
90+3'
MAN CITY ATTEMPT
Akanji blazes over from 25 yards out. Time running out for the Cityzens.
90+2'
BRENTFORD BOOKING
Jensen cautioned.
Yellow card
Mathias Jensen
Brentford
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Wide1
90+1'
BRENTFORD CHANCE!
Toney tip toes on to a ball from the right but can't squeeze a low shot beyond the advancing Ederson. That's a fine save from the City stopper.
90'
THERE WILL BE A LOT OF TIME ADDED ON
The long delay to deal with Laporte's head injury means 10 minutes will be added!
89'
THAT SUMS UP HAALAND'S DAY
Alvarez bursts into space on the left. He considers the shot but looks to find Haaland instead. The Norwegian doesn't read it and slips to the floor as the ball rolls past him.
88'
MAN CITY CHANGE
Alvarez on.
Off
João Cancelo
Manchester City
On target1
Blocked Shots2
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
On
Julián Álvarez
Manchester City
87'
BRENTFORD CHANGE
Dasilva on.
Off
Frank Onyeka
Brentford
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
On
Josh Dasilva
Brentford
86'
MAN CITY PENALTY APPEAL
Cancelo throws himself over as Zanka looked to make a challenge. City want a spot kick but the referee pulls out the yellow card for a dive instead!
Replays show it's a great call from the referee.
Yellow card
João Cancelo
Manchester City
On target1
Blocked Shots2
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
84'
SOLID SAVE!
De Bruyne weaves in from the right but his low shot towards the near post is smartly gathered by Raya.
82'
THE HOME FAITHFUL REMAIN HOPEFUL
80'
A WASTED OPPORTUNITY?
Mathias Jensen whips a quite sublime right-wing free kick to the far post, but there's no Brentford shirt close enough to take advantage of it.
77'
MAN CITY CHANCE
Cancelo's fizzing 25-yard shot takes a deflection before being parried clear by Raya.
75'
BRENTFORD CHANGE
Wissa on.
Off
Bryan Mbeumo
Brentford
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
On
Yoane Wissa
Brentford
74'
MAN CITY ATTEMPT
Rodri has a pop from 25 yards out but Raya makes a decent save.