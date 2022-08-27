Manchester City v Crystal Palace Live! - Palace take an early lead from a John Stones own goal!
Premier League / Matchday 4
Etihad Stadium / 27.08.2022
Live
12'
OVER!
Mahrez sends in a corner towards the near post, and Haaland does well to get in front of his marker, but he sends his header over the bar.
8'
CITY ARE RESPONDING
Cancelo attacks from his position and sends a cross into Foden, but the forward's touch is poor and the ball goes into the crowd.
6'
GOAL-KICK
Ayew tries to beat Dias in a 1 v 1 situation down the right wing but the defender recovers and wins a goal kick.
4'
Crystal Palace
Own goal
John Stones
Manchester City
Own goal1
GOALLLLL! PALACE LEAD!
Palace score from the free-kick! It's an own goal from John Stones!
Eze whips the ball in with pace, and the ball takes a couple of richochets before finally coming off John Stones and it's in the back of the net!
3'
FOUL!
Ayew is caught by Cancelo after Ederson rushes off his line to get the ball, and the goalkeeper made a mistake in the process. Free-kick in a dangerous position just outside the area for Palace.
2'
MAN CITY START WELL
The home side are on the front foot as Mahrez is played in by Walker, and he finds De Bryune at the byline, but the low cross into the centre is held by Guaita in the Palace goal.
That was a nice move, and the home side are making use of the width of the pitch.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF!
We are underway here at the Etihad Stadium!
14:55
HOW THE FORMATIONS LINE-UP
Manchester City are sticking with their usual 4-3-3, which often sees only the back two centre halves remain in defence during build-up, with Joao Cancelo becoming inverted to add another body in midfield.
Palace, on the other hand, are going with the same formation they used against Liverpool, a 5-4-1 shape.
14:50
BOTH SIDES ARE IN THE TUNNEL
We are moments away here at the Etihad Stadium. Who will come out on top?
14:45
14:40
TWENTY MINUTES UNTIL KICK-OFF!
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media pre-match.
Guardiola on injuries: "Yeah [they're short-term problems]. But we have a busy, busy schedule and many injuries, so hopefully they can come back soon..."
14:30
INJURY NEWS
For Manchester City, Kalvin Phillips, Aymeric Laporte (knee), Jack Grealish (ligament) and Nathan Ake (groin) all miss out.
For Crystal Palace, Wilfried Zaha, James McCarthur (groin), James Tomkins (calf), Jack Butland (broken wrist) and Nathan Ferguson (foot) all won't be available today.
14:25
HEAD TO HEAD
Manchester City - 35 wins
Crystal Palace - 17 wins
Draws - 15
14:20
MAN CITY'S MAIN MAN STARTS AGAIN TODAY!
14:15
KEY STAT!
Manchester City will have to be wary of the threat posed by Palace today, as their only two Premier League defeats in their last 54 games to have kicked off at 3pm have come against the Eagles.
Also, last season Patrick Vieira's side secured four points from their two league games against City.
14:10
Crystal Palace
PALACE TEAM NEWS
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has also named his starting line-up for this game, and notably, Wilfried Zaha remains absent due to injury.
Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Ward (C), Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Ayew, Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze, Edouard.
Subs: Johnstone, Whitworth, Richards, Rodney, Hughes, Milivojevic, Ebiowei, Olise, Mateta.
14:05
Manchester City
TEAM NEWS IS IN!
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named his starting line-up for the big game this afternoon, and he makes two changes to the team that played out an entertaining 3-3 draw last weekend against Newcastle. Riyad Mahrez and Ruben Dias come back into the side.
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland.
Subs: Ortega, Gundogan, Alvarez, Gomez, Palmer, Gomes, Lewis, Knight, Wilson-Esbrand.
14:00
GOOD AFTERNOON!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text updates of this afternoon's Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium here in Manchester.
I'm Ethan van Ristell and I'll be providing you with the minute by minute commentary for this one.
Team news is on the way!
