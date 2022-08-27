Manchester City - Crystal Palace

Premier League / Matchday 4
Etihad Stadium / 27.08.2022
Manchester City
Manchester City
Completed
4
2
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
Highlights

Manchester City
Crystal Palace

Statistics

Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
Crystal Palace logo
Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
4

Goals

2
75%
Possession
25%
6
Corners
1
9
5
0
2
5
Shots on target
2
9
Shots off target
0
766
Total passes
255

Lineups

Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
5-4-1
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
5-4-1
Manchester City logo
Manchester City
Crystal Palace logo
Crystal Palace
Scorers
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
440012
2
Manchester CityMCI
431010
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
431010
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
431010
5
Leeds UnitedLEE
42117
12
Crystal PalaceCRY
41124
Follow the Premier League live Football match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 27 August 2022.

Catch the latest Manchester City and Crystal Palace news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

